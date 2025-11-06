Kenya High Commission resumes normal operations in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 6 – The Kenya High Commission in Dar es Salaam has resumed normal operations following the lifting of the curfew and restrictions imposed after Tanzania’s general elections.

In a statement, the Mission reassured Kenyan nationals in Tanzania that their safety and welfare remain a top priority.

“The Kenya High Commission is in regular contact with Tanzanian authorities to ensure that all Kenyans residing here are safe and protected,” said the High Commissioner.

“We encourage our community to continue with their lawful activities and remain calm while observing local laws.”

The Mission urged Kenyans to stay vigilant and report any security concerns or distress cases immediately to the High Commission.

“Advisories and updates will be shared promptly through official communication channels and community networks,” the statement added, emphasizing that the Mission is committed to supporting Kenyans during this period of transition.

Tanzania’s general elections on October 29, 2025 were marred by unrest, with reports of hundreds killed and injured.

President Samia Suluhu won with 98 percent of the vote.