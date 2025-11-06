Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Amb. Isaac Njenga, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Tanzania/FILE/Kenya High Commission In Tanzania

EAC

Govt vows to guarantee the safety of Kenyans in Tanzania

The Mission further advised Kenyans to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, while promptly reporting any distress or security-related concerns to the High Commission through its emergency contacts — Tel. +255 22 2668285/6.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 — The Kenya High Commission in Dar es Salaam has reassured members of the Kenyan community in Tanzania of their safety and urged them to resume normal daily activities following the lifting of a curfew and restrictions imposed after the country’s tense general elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Mission confirmed that it had resumed full operations and remains in constant communication with Tanzanian authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of all Kenyan nationals residing or working in the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The welfare and safety of Kenyans residing in Tanzania remain a top priority for the Mission,” the statement read.

“The High Commission encourages Kenyans in Tanzania to continue with their lawful normal activities as usual.”

The statement comes amid reports that some Kenyans may have been caught up in the post-election crackdown by Tanzanian security forces. It remains unclear how many were affected.

The Mission further advised Kenyans to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, while promptly reporting any distress or security-related concerns to the High Commission through its emergency contacts — Tel. +255 22 2668285/6.

“Where necessary, advisories and updates will be shared through official communication channels and community networks,” the statement added.

The reassurance followed the lifting of a night-time curfew in Dar es Salaam and several other cities after days of violent post-election protests. Public transport, schools, and markets have since reopened, while internet services — cut nationwide during the unrest — are gradually being restored.

Deadly clashes

For nearly a week, Dar es Salaam had been gripped by tension as security forces clashed with protesters disputing the October 29 general election results, which declared President Samia Suluhu Hassan the winner with 98 percent of the vote.

Shops were closed, essential goods ran short, and communication blackouts left many foreign nationals, including Kenyans, anxious about their safety and mobility.

AU Mission declares Tanzania’s 2025 elections non-compliant with democratic standards

Tanzania’s main opposition party, CHADEMA, has rejected the outcome, describing it as “a sham exercise carried out under intimidation, mass arrests, and a media blackout.”

CHADEMA spokesperson John Kitoka said the elections “made a mockery of democracy,” citing the detention of opposition candidates and the disqualification of serious challengers.

The party has called for a fresh, internationally supervised poll, while the government has dismissed the claims, accusing foreign actors of fueling unrest.

On Monday, during her swearing-in ceremony in Dodoma, President Samia Suluhu Hassan vowed to defend Tanzania’s peace and sovereignty “through all means and at any cost.”

She warned against external interference and maintained that her government would not tolerate any attempts to destabilize the country.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

AU declares Tanzania’s election flawed and undemocratic

The African Union Election Observation Mission says Tanzania’s October 2025 polls failed to meet democratic standards, citing legal flaws, restricted freedoms, and procedural irregularities,...

53 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya opens Consulate General in Jeddah

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei, who represented the Government of Kenya. He was joined by...

2 days ago

Africa

Tanzania Police warns of treason charges for inciters and mockers in mass texts

Police cautioned the public against sharing content that could “cause alarm, provoke unrest, or demean the dignity of others,” describing such actions as serious...

2 days ago

Africa

‘Through all means and at all cost’: Suluhu vows to crash protests to steady nation

President Suluhu accused foreign actors of fueling unrest after the disputed October 29 general election.

3 days ago

Africa

Suluhu rejects reform calls, dismisses Observer criticism as ‘foreign interference’

Quoting the late former President Benjamin Mkapa, Suluhu said Tanzania welcomes election observers but “will not be dictated to by foreign entities.”

3 days ago

Africa

SADC declares Tanzania’s election flawed after failing democracy test

The SADC Election Observer Mission says Tanzania’s 2025 election fell short of democratic standards, citing intimidation, censorship, and lack of transparency, as President Samia...

3 days ago

EAC

Suluhu takes oath at military barracks amid rage, internet blackout

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan takes oath for a second term in a military ceremony closed to the public amid unrest, protests, and an...

3 days ago

Africa

Chadema rejects Suluhu’s 98pc win as ‘illegitimate’ amid deadly crackdown in Tanzania

Nov 2 – Tanzania’s main opposition party, Chadema, has dismissed President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s 98 per cent election victory, calling it a sham exercise...

4 days ago