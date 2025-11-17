Govt contains cyberattack on state websites, probes ‘PCP@Kenya’ hacker group group

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 — The government has confirmed that a series of hacker attacks targeting multiple state websites early Monday were successfully contained, with most digital services gradually returning to normal.

In a statement on Monday, the State Department for Internal Security said several platforms were temporarily inaccessible following a “cybersecurity incident” linked to a group calling itself ‘PCP@Kenya’.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the attack [is] suspected to have [been] carried out by a group identifying itself as ‘PCP@Kenya’,” the statement said.

The government activated a multi-agency incident response team—comprising experts from National KE-CIRT/CC, the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee (NC4), and other security units—to halt the intrusion, assess the impact and restore services.

“The situation has since [been] contained, and the systems are under continuous monitoring,” Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, who chairs NC4, said.

He added that the government had deployed enhanced defensive measures to prevent similar breaches, noting that the incident reflects the growing sophistication of cyber threats targeting national digital infrastructure.

“Our focus is on building layered defences, improving readiness, and ensuring that any attempt [is] detected early, contained quickly, neutralized decisively, and its impact minimized,” Omollo said.

The government urged institutions and the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious online activity, warning that cyberattacks violate the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, the Kenya Information and Communications Act, and the Data Protection Act.

Omollo assured that despite the attempted breach, the government remains committed to safeguarding national systems as it accelerates its digital transformation agenda.

Investigations into the identity and motive of the ‘PCP@Kenya’ group are ongoing with the government vowing prosecutions on individual found culpable.