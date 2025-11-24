Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Kenya Gains New Market Access as Malaysia Drops Tariffs on Farm Exports

Ruto said Malaysia's decision to lift tariff and non-tariff barriers will provide an immediate boost for Kenyan exports, especially tea, coffee, flowers, avocados and beef products that have struggled to penetrate Asian markets due to price disadvantages and regulatory barriers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Kenya secured a major trade victory after Malaysia agreed to eliminate tariffs on key agricultural imports, opening a new frontier for Kenyan farmers and setting the stage for deeper commercial ties between the two nations.

The breakthrough was announced by President William Ruto during the State Visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the first visit by a Malaysian premier in nearly two decades.

The agreement marks a significant shift in a trade relationship long defined by Kenya exporting raw commodities while importing high-value manufactured goods.

Ruto said Malaysia’s decision to lift tariff and non-tariff barriers will provide an immediate boost for Kenyan exports, especially tea, coffee, flowers, avocados and beef products that have struggled to penetrate Asian markets due to price disadvantages and regulatory barriers.

“This is a significant step that will open new market opportunities for Kenyan farmers and strengthen the commercial foundation of our partnership,” Ruto said.

Kenya’s export basket to Malaysia has traditionally been narrow, dominated by primary agricultural goods and titanium ores.
In return, the country imports edible oils and fats, chemical products, electronics, agricultural chemicals and rubber goods with higher value addition.

The new tariff regime could shift that balance by allowing Kenya to push a wider range of agricultural produce into a market of more than 30 million consumers.

Agriculture sector analysts say the deal could be particularly impactful for growers in Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri and Kericho, where tea, coffee and horticulture remain the backbone of rural incomes.

With Malaysia already a major global importer of food products, the removal of tariff barriers gives Kenya an opening in a region dominated by competitors like Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia.

The agreement comes at a time when Kenya is aggressively seeking to diversify its export markets, reduce its trade deficit and attract foreign investment.

Malaysia’s entry as a tariff-free destination adds momentum to Nairobi’s broader push to leverage Asian demand for fresh produce, processed foods and livestock products.

The success of the agreement will depend on Kenya’s ability to meet Malaysia’s stringent sanitary and phytosanitary standards, maintain consistent supply, and upgrade processing capacity so that agricultural exports meet the quality expectations of Asian buyers.

The tariff breakthrough is part of a wider package of economic and diplomatic agreements signed during the visit, including a new Bilateral Air Services Agreement, a tourism cooperation MoU and a city-to-city partnership between Nairobi and Kuala Lumpur.

For farmers and exporters, however, the tariff issue stands out as the most immediate and tangible gain.

In this article:
