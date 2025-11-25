Connect with us

Kenya digitizes customs at Busia Border to seal revenue leaks

KRA Commissioner of Customs and Border Control, Lilian Nyawanda,described the app as a tool designed to simplify tax payments, strengthen monitoring, and make trade easier especially for small-scale traders who have long complained of slow and cumbersome procedures

NAIROBI, Kenya The Government of Kenya, through the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), has launched a new E-Customs mobile application at the Busia One-Stop Border Post, marking a shift from manual clearance procedures to a fully digitized customs system.

The roll-out, implemented in partnership with the United Kingdom, is expected to reduce paperwork, curb illicit trade, and ease long-standing delays at one of East Africa’s busiest border points.

Speaking during the launch on Monday, KRA Commissioner of Customs and Border Control, Lilian Nyawanda, said the digital platform represents a major milestone in enhancing the efficiency of cross-border trade.

She described the app as a tool designed to simplify tax payments, strengthen monitoring, and make trade easier especially for small-scale traders who have long complained of slow and cumbersome procedures.

“The new E-Customs App will simplify tax payment processes and significantly improve the experience of cross-border traders,” Nyawanda said.

“We expect clearance volumes to rise because transactions will now be faster, more transparent and less prone to human error. This system will also help us seal unauthorized routes that lead to revenue leakages.”

Nyawanda added that KRA is positioning itself to use technology to tighten oversight along the border, ensuring that goods entering or leaving the country are properly accounted for.

She said the shift to digital systems will also reduce the reliance on multiple physical documents that have traditionally slowed down clearance for truck drivers and small traders.

The launch event was also attended by UK High Commissioner to Kenya, Ed Barnett, who reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s customs modernization efforts.

Barnett said the new digital tools, developed under ongoing Kenya-UK partnerships, are expected to reduce operational costs for small traders who often bear the highest costs in inefficient systems.

“By cutting out manual processes, this app will save small-scale traders up to 750 shillings per transaction,” Barnett noted.

“Digital customs systems are essential for lowering the cost of doing business, and we are proud to support Kenya in making borders more efficient and predictable.”

He added that the United Kingdom is working with regional and national authorities to resolve persistent challenges at border points, including long queues and inconsistent enforcement procedures.

“We know the challenges traders face at border crossings, and we are committed to ensuring that this technology is supported by practical, on-the-ground improvements,” he said.

Women traders, who make up a significant portion of cross-border micro-entrepreneurs, welcomed the shift to digital operations.

Florence Atieno, a representative of women cross-border traders, urged KRA to continue engaging women in the rollout of new systems.

“When systems are improved, women traders feel the impact immediately,” Atieno said.

“Time saved at the border means more time running our businesses and taking care of our families. We hope KRA keeps women at the center of these reforms.”

Dickens Owino, who trades frequently between Kenya and Uganda, said the app is already making a difference.

“We are saving both time and money,” Owino said.

“If this continues, business will be much smoother for all of us who depend on this border every day.”

The E-Customs App is now available for use at the Busia border, with KRA planning a phased roll-out across other entry points in the coming months.

