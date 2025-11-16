Ruto promises further decentralization as govt moves to create new admin units

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 — The government has announced plans to further decentralize public services through the operationalization of additional administrative units across the country, with Marsabit County among the first to benefit from the latest phase of reforms.

President William Ruto, speaking at Africa Inland Church (AIC) Loglogo during celebrations marking 60 years of the church’s presence in Marsabit, confirmed that the long-awaited Uran Sub-County will become fully operational within the next two weeks.

A Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) has already been identified and is set for deployment.

“Sagante and Jaldesa will also be operationalized within 2 to 3 weeks,” President Ruto said, urging residents to submit formal proposals should they seek further creation or gazettement of administrative units, emphasizing that any expansion must follow constitutional procedures.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who attended the event, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening service delivery, particularly in historically marginalized regions.

“With Korr and Ileret sub-counties now operational, we are mobilizing resources to operationalize more gazetted administrative units in the county so that government services are brought closer to the people,” CS Murkomen said.

Usajili Mashinani

He further highlighted the ongoing Usajili Mashinani mobile identification registration campaign, targeting over 72,000 eligible residents previously excluded from essential national services, as part of the government’s inclusive approach to ensure equitable access for all Kenyans, particularly those in remote areas.

Decentralization is also underway in Nairobi.

On November 13, the government unveiled a major restructuring of the National Government Administration in the capital, creating three new subregions—Nairobi North, Nairobi East, and Nairobi West—to improve coordination and ease service access for the city’s population of over five million.

The new subregions will be overseen by officers of the rank of County Commissioner, reporting directly to the Nairobi Regional Commissioner. The appointed officers are Rose Wanjiru Chege (Nairobi West), Patrick Simiyu Werre (Nairobi East), and Simon Odhiambo Osumba (Nairobi North).

The Interior Ministry said the reorganization is necessary to respond to Nairobi’s evolving security, urban management, and service delivery needs.