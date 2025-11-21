Connect with us

Headlines

KDF undertake renovation works at Somalia’s Dhobley Airstrip

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21- Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops deployed in Dhobley, Somalia, and serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), are currently undertaking renovation works on the Dhobley Airstrip.

The project, led by the Kenya Army Corps of Engineers, forms part of ongoing Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities aimed at enhancing safety, operational efficiency and promote economic growth in the region.

The ongoing renovations focuses on improving key areas essential for aircraft operations which includes; bush clearance to enhance visibility and reduce the risk of foreign object debris on the runway, repair of damaged sections of the airstrip not limited to the Touchdown Zone, while the aircraft turning bay is being graded and reinforced to ensure safe motility.

A significant component of the renovation includes the enhancement of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA), an important safety measure designed to reduce the risk of aircraft overruns during difficult takeoff or landing.

Tasks involve filling damaged areas with murram, followed by grading and compaction to restore a dense, durable, and level surface capable of supporting heavy-duty operations.The exercise is being overseen by AUSSOM-KDF Engineering Officers in coordination with Dhobley Airstrip mangement.

Once complete, the improvements will further strengthen the airstrip’s role as a vital logistics hub, supporting the steady flow of military supplies and personnel crucial to the AUSSOM mandate, while also enhancing reliability for civilian and humanitarian air operations.

