Cohort 01/25 comprises both General Duty recruits and Tradesmen and Tradeswomen drawn from across the country/KDF

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF receives new recruits at training base in Eldoret

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on Tuesday received new recruits for Cohort 01/25 at the Defence Forces Recruit Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The ceremony was presided over by Brigadier Alphonce Ndar, who welcomed the recruits and urged them to embrace discipline, teamwork, and resilience throughout their training.

“I wish you nothing but success. Stay healthy, take care of yourselves, and approach your training with discipline and commitment,” said Brig Ndar.

According to KDF, the newly enlisted personnel will undergo a comprehensive intake process that includes document verification, medical screening, biometric registration, kit issuance, and an initial orientation.

This will pave the way for foundational military training, which focuses on discipline, physical fitness, fieldcraft, leadership development, and core soldiering skills.

Cohort 01/25 comprises both General Duty recruits and Tradesmen and Tradeswomen drawn from across the country.

Annual listing

The KDF — composed of the Kenya Army, Kenya Navy, and Kenya Air Force — operates under Article 241 of the Constitution and the KDF Act of 2012, with its core mandate being the defence and protection of Kenya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Recruitment into the KDF is conducted annually, with the President serving as Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of Defence Forces as the principal military adviser.

On October 25, the Ministry of Defence released the shortlist of successful applicants for positions including General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets — both Regular and Graduate — as well as Specialist Officers and Tradesmen and Women.

Shortlisted candidates were directed to report for interviews and selection between November 3 and December 8, 2025, at designated venues countrywide.

Tradesmen and Women reported to the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata, Nairobi, on November 3.

GSO Cadets (Graduate) will report to the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru, on November 24.

Regular GSO Cadets are scheduled for December 1, and Specialist Officers on December 8.

All candidates were required to present original identification documents, academic certificates, and other relevant testimonials for verification.

