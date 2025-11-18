DCI told hold KDF ‘Brigadier’ behind fake recruitment letters for 7 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — A Nairobi court has allowed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to detain KDF imposter Joshua Mutui Muimi for seven days to complete investigations, setting November 24 for a mention to review the probe’s progress.

Muimi, who detectives say had been posing as a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Brigadier, was arrested in Kilimani after allegedly defrauding aspiring recruits by selling fake enlistment opportunities.

According to the DCI, Muimi had been preying on unsuspecting youths with counterfeit recruitment letters to the Recruit Training School (RTS) in Eldoret.

Detectives, acting on intelligence, stormed the suspect’s rented Kilimani apartment, where they found him fully dressed in Kenya Air Force regalia.

A search of the premises uncovered a cache of incriminating material, including documents bearing the Ministry of Defence logo, six fake admission letters with identical serial numbers, seven fingerprint forms, and a Yilmaz Defence Industry ammunition manufacturing manual, among other items.

DCI investigators told the court that they required more time to verify the documents, track the victims, and establish whether the suspect had accomplices.

The court granted the request for detention, directing that Muimi be held for seven days pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, the DCI has urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and avoid shortcuts in the security sector recruitment process, emphasizing that genuine KDF enlistment is free, fair and transparent.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report suspicious approaches to the nearest police station or anonymously through the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline: toll-free 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp 0709 570 000.