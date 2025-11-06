Gen Kahariri in Rwanda for 4-day visit to strengthen defence cooperation

Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri, is on a four-day working visit to Rwanda to enhance defence cooperation, regional security, and peace support efforts. The visit includes high-level talks, memorial visits, and a lecture at the RDF Command and Staff College.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 — The Chief of Defence Forces of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), General Charles Kahariri, is on a four-day working visit to Rwanda aimed at strengthening bilateral defence relations between the two neighbouring nations.

According to a statement from the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), General Kahariri’s visit, which runs from November 4 to 7, 2025, seeks to deepen defence cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration in regional security, training, and peace support operations.

On Wednesday, General Kahariri and his delegation visited the Ministry of Defence and RDF Headquarters in Kigali, where they were received by the Chief of Defence Staff of the RDF, General Mubarak Muganga.

General Kahariri visited the Ministry of Defence and RDF Headquarters in Kigali, where he was received by the Chief of Defence Staff of the RDF, General Mubarak Muganga/RDF

He later paid a courtesy call on Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, before holding bilateral talks with senior defence officials.

The discussions, the RDF said, focused on reviewing the “excellent defence cooperation” between Kenya and Rwanda.

“Bilateral discussions were held with the purpose of reviewing the excellent defence cooperation between Rwanda and Kenya, identifying new opportunities to further strengthen the existing partnership, and sharing perspectives on defence and security dynamics,” the RDF statement read.

Strong ties

Speaking to the media after the meeting, General Kahariri reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening defence collaboration with Rwanda, describing his visit as “an affirmation of the strong relationship between our two countries and our defence forces.”

“Our coming here is an affirmation of the strong relationship between our two countries and our defence forces, right from the time Rwanda began rebuilding its military after the genocide,” said General Kahariri.

“This visit is about extending our friendship and exploring ways to strengthen and expand our partnership. The KDF and RDF share much in common in areas such as training, regional peace, and stability, and we continue to learn from each other. We are grateful for the warm reception and look forward to finalizing the Defence Cooperation Agreement, which is now in its final stages.”

As part of his visit, General Kahariri laid a wreath at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where he paid respects to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He also toured the Campaign Against Genocide Museum, underscoring Kenya’s solidarity with Rwanda in honouring the memory of those lost.

Before concluding his visit, the KDF Chief is scheduled to visit the RDF Command and Staff College (RDFCSC) in Nyakinama, where he will deliver a Lecture of Opportunity to participants of the Senior Command and Staff Course.

In this article:
