KCSE Candidate Arrested Over Spate of Break-ins in Nyakach

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 4 – Police in Nyakach Sub-county have arrested a 20-year-old Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate in connection with a series of break-ins and thefts reported in Nyabondo, Ndare Ramula, and Dirubi areas.

The suspect, identified as Austin Omondi Agimba, a Form Four student at Ramula Odowa Secondary School, was arrested at the school following a detailed police investigation.

According to police reports, Agimba confessed to participating in the crimes and named three alleged accomplices. During the operation, officers recovered several stolen items, including school tablets, laptops, and a homemade pistol, from the homes of the accomplices.

The stolen property is believed to have been taken from Kabete Primary School, Kabete AIC Church, and several nearby shops that had recently been broken into.

The wave of burglaries had caused anxiety among residents after several incidents, including the theft of electronic devices from Kabete Primary School and a gas cylinder from Kabete AIC Church. The arrests have since brought relief to the community.

Police have praised the collaboration between security officers and residents that led to the breakthrough. The suspects and the recovered items have been booked at Ogoro Police Station as investigations continue.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects.