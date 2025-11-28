Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

From Left: FCPA Dr. Martin Oduor Otieno, Chancellor KCA University and Prof. Isaiah I. C. Wakindiki before the conferment of degrees and award of diploma and certificates to 3,286 students in the 19th graduation ceremony held at Stima grounds, Ruaraka./ COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

KCA University Celebrates 3,286 Graduates at 19th Graduation Ceremony

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – KCA University (KCAU) is set to mark its 19th Graduation Ceremony, celebrating the achievements of 3,286 graduates who have completed various programmes across four schools.

Held under the inspiring theme “Innovate, Elevate, Impact,” this year’s ceremony highlighted the University’s commitment to producing industry-ready professionals equipped to contribute meaningfully to Kenya’s social and economic transformation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during the event, Prof. Isaiah I.C. Wakindiki, VC and CEO, emphasized the University’s strategic focus on innovation-driven education aligned with Kenya’s evolving workforce needs.

“This year’s graduates embody the spirit of innovation and resilience. As they step into the world, they carry with them the skills, values, and mindset to elevate industries and impact communities. At KCAU, we remain committed to nurturing graduates who not only adapt to change but also lead it,” he said.

The ceremony also noted the presence of international students, reflecting KCAU’s growing global footprint and diverse academic community.

Students represented countries across East, West, and Southern Africa, further enriching the University’s multicultural learning environment.

This diverse mix of business, technical, technological and social sciences graduates reinforces KCAU’s role in preparing talent for Kenya’s rapidly evolving job market.

In his address, Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, CBS, Chairperson of the KCA University Council, reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to maintaining strong governance and academic integrity.

“The University Council remains steadfast in providing strategic oversight to ensure that KCAU continues to deliver quality, relevant and impactful education. We are satisfied that the graduates presented today reflect the mission and vision of this institution. Earlier this year, the Council approved the 2024–2028 Strategic Plan, positioning KCAU for enhanced innovation, strengthened partnerships and sustained academic excellence,” he said.

Presiding over the ceremony, FCPA Dr. Martin Oduor Otieno, CBS, Chancellor of KCA University, encouraged graduates to be bold in shaping the future.

“Innovation begins with a curious mind and a willingness to solve real problems. As you elevate professionally, remember to uplift others and make a meaningful impact wherever you go. Kenya and the world need leaders of integrity and purpose, and today, we proudly release such leaders,” he remarked.

The 19th Graduation Ceremony marks a defining moment in KCA University’s continued journey toward academic excellence, global relevance and societal impact.

With a renewed strategic plan, expanding international presence and commitment to innovation-driven learning, the University remains dedicated to preparing graduates who are ready to transform industries and communities.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court Rules Parliament Cannot Impose Timelines on NLC’s Mandate to Redress Historical Land Injustices

While delivering the judgement, Justice Chacha Mwita found these provisions unconstitutional.

2 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

By-Election Results a Warning to Opposition, President Ruto says

The President used the platform to dissect the opposition’s strategy, accusing its top figures of running what he termed as a manifesto-free campaign.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCP Makes Big Splash, Wins Three Key Ward Seats in By-Elections

Gachagua praised voters for standing firm against intimidation, violence, and bribery, highlighting their commitment to democracy.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kombe Triumphs in Magarini, DCP’s Kenga Comes Second

The by-election, held on Thursday was organized following the vacancy of the seat after the passing of the former MP.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Flags Off Dualling of Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Road, Promising Relief for Congested Corridor

The road project will now feature a four-lane dual carriageway from Rironi to Naivasha, a six-lane dual carriageway between Naivasha and Nakuru.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Congratulates Election Winners, Urges Unity — Says Losers Still Leaders Whose Ideas Matter

Kindiki said that even those who lost should not be written off — “losers remain leaders whose ideas still matter.”

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM Retains Ugunja Seat as Moses Omondi Declared MP-Elect

UGUNJA, Kenya, Nov 28 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Moses Omondi has been declared the winner of the Ugunja parliamentary by-election after garnering...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA’s David Ndakwa Declared MP-Elect in Malava After Tight Race

Ndakwa secured 21,564 votes, narrowly defeating his main challenger Seth Panyako of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), who garnered 20,210 votes.

5 hours ago