KCA University Celebrates 3,286 Graduates at 19th Graduation Ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – KCA University (KCAU) is set to mark its 19th Graduation Ceremony, celebrating the achievements of 3,286 graduates who have completed various programmes across four schools.

Held under the inspiring theme “Innovate, Elevate, Impact,” this year’s ceremony highlighted the University’s commitment to producing industry-ready professionals equipped to contribute meaningfully to Kenya’s social and economic transformation.

Speaking during the event, Prof. Isaiah I.C. Wakindiki, VC and CEO, emphasized the University’s strategic focus on innovation-driven education aligned with Kenya’s evolving workforce needs.

“This year’s graduates embody the spirit of innovation and resilience. As they step into the world, they carry with them the skills, values, and mindset to elevate industries and impact communities. At KCAU, we remain committed to nurturing graduates who not only adapt to change but also lead it,” he said.

The ceremony also noted the presence of international students, reflecting KCAU’s growing global footprint and diverse academic community.

Students represented countries across East, West, and Southern Africa, further enriching the University’s multicultural learning environment.

This diverse mix of business, technical, technological and social sciences graduates reinforces KCAU’s role in preparing talent for Kenya’s rapidly evolving job market.

In his address, Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, CBS, Chairperson of the KCA University Council, reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to maintaining strong governance and academic integrity.

“The University Council remains steadfast in providing strategic oversight to ensure that KCAU continues to deliver quality, relevant and impactful education. We are satisfied that the graduates presented today reflect the mission and vision of this institution. Earlier this year, the Council approved the 2024–2028 Strategic Plan, positioning KCAU for enhanced innovation, strengthened partnerships and sustained academic excellence,” he said.

Presiding over the ceremony, FCPA Dr. Martin Oduor Otieno, CBS, Chancellor of KCA University, encouraged graduates to be bold in shaping the future.

“Innovation begins with a curious mind and a willingness to solve real problems. As you elevate professionally, remember to uplift others and make a meaningful impact wherever you go. Kenya and the world need leaders of integrity and purpose, and today, we proudly release such leaders,” he remarked.

The 19th Graduation Ceremony marks a defining moment in KCA University’s continued journey toward academic excellence, global relevance and societal impact.

With a renewed strategic plan, expanding international presence and commitment to innovation-driven learning, the University remains dedicated to preparing graduates who are ready to transform industries and communities.