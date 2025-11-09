Kazakhstan sends 1st wheat shipment to Armenia via Azerbaijan in 30 years – China Daily

Connect with us

CHINA DAILY

Kazakhstan sends 1st wheat shipment to Armenia via Azerbaijan in 30 years

Published

ALMATY — Kazakhstan’s national grain operator Food Contract Corporation has sent its first batch of wheat to Armenia through Azerbaijan in 30 years, the Ministry of Agriculture’s press service said on Thursday.

The shipment became possible following agreements reached between the heads of state of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, which enabled the resumption of transit through Azerbaijani territory, said the press service.

On Thursday, a train consisting of 15 wagons crossed the Azerbaijani border, and the Kazakh wheat is expected to arrive at Dalarik railway station in Armenia within a few days.

The opening of the new transit route is significant not only for expanding the export geography of Kazakh grain, but also for developing logistics links among the South Caucasus countries, and strengthening trade and economic cooperation, the company said.

