Kasipul candidates risk disqualification for breaching campaign schedule

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Candidates participating in the Kasipul Constituency by-election could face sanctions if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission establishes that they have breached the agreed campaign schedule.

In a preliminary ruling after hearing four complaints linked to the upcoming by-election, the IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee advised ODM’s Boyd Were, MDG’s Collins Okeyo, and Independent candidate Phillip Okeyo that they have a responsibility to ensure all candidates can campaign without fear or intimidation.

The Committee noted that it is aware of the widely reported incidents of violence associated with campaigns within the constituency.

It further warned that any clashes arising from failure to follow the agreed schedule could trigger sanctions, including a formal warning, a fine, or—in the worst-case scenario—disqualification of a candidate.

“Should there be reported clashes arising from failure to adhere to the harmonized campaign schedule, this Committee will exercise its powers as provided under paragraph 7 of the Second Schedule of the Elections Act, Cap 7. c. The reasoned decision in the matters will be delivered tomorrow, Tuesday, November 18, 2025,” read a statement from the IEBC.

The IEBC stressed that campaigns must remain free, fair, and transparent, and that violence will not be tolerated.

The violence escalated when three Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers were attacked by a mob of more than 100 youths while attempting to arrest persons of interest at the home of former Kasipul MP Ong’odo Were in Kachien Village.

One escaped while handcuffed.Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said security measures have been increased in Kasipul and other areas holding by-elections.

He urged candidates to campaign peacefully and warned that anyone involved in criminal acts would face legal action.

The Kasipul by-election, scheduled for 27 November, follows the April murder of MP Ong’odo Were.