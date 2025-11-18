Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Kasipul candidates risk disqualification for breaching campaign schedule

In a preliminary ruling after hearing four complaints linked to the upcoming by-election, the IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee advised ODM’s Boyd Were, MDG’s Collins Okeyo, and Independent candidate Phillip Okeyo that they have a responsibility to ensure all candidates can campaign without fear or intimidation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Candidates participating in the Kasipul Constituency by-election could face sanctions if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission establishes that they have breached the agreed campaign schedule.

In a preliminary ruling after hearing four complaints linked to the upcoming by-election, the IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee advised ODM’s Boyd Were, MDG’s Collins Okeyo, and Independent candidate Phillip Okeyo that they have a responsibility to ensure all candidates can campaign without fear or intimidation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Committee noted that it is aware of the widely reported incidents of violence associated with campaigns within the constituency.

It further warned that any clashes arising from failure to follow the agreed schedule could trigger sanctions, including a formal warning, a fine, or—in the worst-case scenario—disqualification of a candidate.

“Should there be reported clashes arising from failure to adhere to the harmonized campaign schedule, this Committee will exercise its powers as provided under paragraph 7 of the Second Schedule of the Elections Act, Cap 7. c. The reasoned decision in the matters will be delivered tomorrow, Tuesday, November 18, 2025,” read a statement from the IEBC.

The IEBC stressed that campaigns must remain free, fair, and transparent, and that violence will not be tolerated.

The violence escalated when three Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers were attacked by a mob of more than 100 youths while attempting to arrest persons of interest at the home of former Kasipul MP Ong’odo Were in Kachien Village.

One escaped while handcuffed.Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said security measures have been increased in Kasipul and other areas holding by-elections.

He urged candidates to campaign peacefully and warned that anyone involved in criminal acts would face legal action.

The Kasipul by-election, scheduled for 27 November, follows the April murder of MP Ong’odo Were.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki promises opponents bruising battle as Mbeere North race heats up

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned rivals of a fierce battle in the Mbeere North by-election, saying UDA is fully prepared to secure victory...

1 hour ago

Featured

Gachagua, Kindiki Lead High-Stakes Campaigns in Mbeere North Ahead of Crucial By-Election

Gachagua said a victory in Mbeere North would symbolically restore the respect and dignity of the Embu community.

13 hours ago

Capital Health

Cervical cancer vaccines save over 1 million lives in lower-income countries

More than 1 million cervical cancer deaths have been prevented, and an estimated 86 million girls are now protected against the leading cause of...

14 hours ago

EDUCATION

MP Nyoro warns proposed day school cuts will jeopardize free education gains

The former House Budget Committee Chairman argues the reduction would necessitate parents paying an additional Ksh9,300, potentially increasing annual school fees to over Ksh20,000,...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 200 judges converge in Nairobi for global forum on refugee and migration law

Over 200 judges meet in Nairobi for the 14th IARMJ World Conference, discussing refugee and migration law, AI in justice, climate-driven migration, and judicial...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nationwide police recruitment drive underway following High Court green light

The recruitment, targeting 10,000 police constables, began at 8am on Monday and will run until 5pm, marking one of the largest single-day recruitment exercises...

24 hours ago

Featured

Police seeks to recruit 10,000 constables

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – The recuritment of 10,000 police constables is currently underway at 427 centers across the country. The one-day exercise kicked-off...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Disgraced Anti-Counterfeit Authority boss to be arraigned Monday

Disgraced ACA boss Josephat Kabeabea is set for arraignment at Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over bribery and money laundering following EACC probe. SEO Keywords:

24 hours ago