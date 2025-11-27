Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kasipul By-Election Turns Violent: Homa Bay MP Kaluma Injured During Polling

According to Kaluma, the assault occurred while he was visiting multiple polling stations to monitor voting.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 27 — Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma sustained injuries Thursday during a violent confrontation in Kasipul Constituency amid ongoing by-election voting.

Kaluma, who serves as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s chief agent in the poll, reported a soft-tissue injury to the head after being attacked by individuals he linked to independent candidate Philip Aroko.

“I was carrying out my duties as a party agent when I was assaulted. Aroko is losing, and that is why his people are attacking me. We will not respond because that is what they want. I call on our supporters to remain calm and avoid retaliation,” Kaluma said after receiving medical attention.

The incident also resulted in the loss of a firearm belonging to Kaluma’s bodyguard during the melee.

The by-election is being held to fill the Kasipul parliamentary seat following the fatal shooting of former legislator Ongondo Were in Nairobi earlier this year.

The constituency has experienced several violent incidents during the campaign period, including at least two deaths in the weeks leading up to Thursday’s polls.

ODM’s candidate Boyd Were condemned the attack and urged security agencies to act swiftly against those responsible.

Speaking after casting his vote at Agoro Sare Primary School, Were said the violence posed a direct threat to the credibility of the election.

“We are asking the police to move quickly and arrest those behind these acts of violence. The people of Kasipul deserve a peaceful election. Those who are disrupting the process must be held accountable,” he said.

Security remains heightened across Kasipul, with officers manning roadblocks at major entry points, frisking individuals entering polling centres, and patrolling previously identified hotspots.

Despite the visible presence of law enforcement, residents expressed concern for their safety, with some reporting delays due to intensified security checks.

Election officials reassured the public that measures were in place to maintain a transparent and peaceful process.

They encouraged voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote without intimidation.

Political observers note that the by-election is a critical test of stability in Kasipul following the turmoil after Ongondo Were’s killing.

The outcome is expected to influence both local representation and broader political dynamics within Homa Bay County.

Authorities confirmed that investigations into the attack on MP Kaluma and his bodyguard are ongoing.

