High Court Judge Hedwig Ong’udi is among thirty-five candidates shortlisted for interviews as JSC seek to hire fifteen appellate court judges/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC invites memoranda on candidates shortlisted for judge slots ahead of January interviews

The Judicial Service Commission has invited public input on candidates shortlisted for 45 judge positions across three superior courts, with interviews beginning January 12, 2026.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has invited members of the public to submit written memoranda on candidates shortlisted for positions of judges of the Court of Appeal, High Court, and Environment and Land Court ahead of interviews scheduled to begin on January 12.

The Commission, which advertised the vacancies on June 9, is seeking to fill fifteen positions in the Court of Appeal, twenty in the High Court, and ten in the Environment and Land Court (ELC).

JSC has shortlisted a total of thirty-five candidates for the Court of Appeal, 100 for the High Court, and fifty for the Environment and Land Court, according to a schedule released on Tuesday.

JSC will conduct the interviews, running from January 12 to March 23, 2026, at its CBK Pension Towers offices, located along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi.

Among those shortlisted for the Court of Appeal are Prof. Migai Akech, Justice Samson Odhiambo Okongo, Justice Hedwig Ong’udi, and Justice Byram Ongaya.

The court, sitting in benches of three, has a minimum legal requirement of twelve judges and a maximum of thirty. It sits below the Supreme Court comprising seven judges.

JSC asked members of the public with credible information on any of the candidates to submit their views in writing to Commission Secretary through P.O. Box 40048-00100, Nairobi, email the to recruitment@jsc.go.ke, or call 020 2739180.

The commission said it will treat all submissions confidentially and may follow them up with interviews.

It also emphasized that its recruitment services are free of charge and that it remains an equal opportunity employer.

“The Commission may interview any member of the public who has submitted information on any of the shortlisted candidates, and such information shall be kept confidential,” JSC Secretary Winfridah Mokaya stated in the notice.

