Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan President William Ruto delivers his address at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 24, 2025, calling for UN reform and fairer global finance for developing nations.

Kenya

Nairobi becomes host to first-ever regional office of the International Trade Centre

The new office, located at the United Nations Gigiri Complex, is ITC’s first corporate branch outside its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – President William Ruto has commended the International Trade Centre (ITC) for setting up its regional hub in Nairobi.

The President said the move will bring global markets closer to Kenya’s and East Africa’s producers and value chains.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new office, located at the United Nations Gigiri Complex, is ITC’s first corporate branch outside its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The office was officially opened earlier today by the Director-General of the UN Office at Nairobi (UNON) Zainab Hawa Bangura.

“We express our sincere gratitude to Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton and the larger United Nations system for this honour,” he said.

He made the remarks during the 25th East African Community (EAC) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Trade Fair at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi County.

President Ruto reaffirmed the commitment of EAC Heads of State to address persistent non-tariff barriers that continue to constrain cross-border trade.

“This trade fair offers an invaluable opportunity to elevate these realities ahead of the upcoming EAC Summit,” he said.

He added that the government is supporting MSMEs by expanding access to affordable credit, financing, and capacity building.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Cabinet Approves Bill to End Delays in County Funds Disbursement

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by President William Ruto, noted that the amendment aims to resolve persistent delays in enacting the annual Additional Allocations Act...

11 hours ago

crime

Court orders DCI, DPP to explain whereabouts of missing Mwenda Mbijiwe

Evans Ondieki, the lawyer representing the family, noted that the order to produce the subject was issued on 28th October 2025, yet no tangible...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

Duale backs 90-day plan to achieve WHO Maturity Level 3 status

"I commended the laboratory's progress and reaffirmed my commitment to strengthening regulatory frameworks and regional collaboration through a focused 90-day sprint towards achieving WHO...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Ex-CJ Maraga praises Bishop Sulumeti for legacy in service and education

"It is no exaggeration that Kakamega boasts many Catholic-sponsored schools because of Bishop Sulumeti, a legacy that includes institutions like Bishop Sulumeti Girls—evidence of...

21 hours ago

crime

Two suspects arrested over possession of 26 bales of cannabis

The arrest followed a tip-off from the public, which prompted a rapid response and the interception of a suspicious motorcycle believed to be transporting...

22 hours ago

COP30 in Brazil

Kenya Calls for Global Support to Build Climate-Resilient Cities at COP30

Speaking at the High-Level Panel on Peripheries and Climate Justice at COP30, Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary, Festus Ngeno highlighted Kenya’s leadership in...

22 hours ago

County News

NCIC, political leaders meet to Resolve Recurrent Turkana–West Pokot Border Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has convened a meeting bringing together political leaders from Turkana and West...

23 hours ago

Africa

Ex-Afdb boss calls for a new era of strong African institutions at 9th Babacar Ndiaye Lecture

Reflecting on global power shifts, Kaberuka pointed to the return of mercantilism; rising narrow national interests; the end of the aid era; weakened global...

1 day ago