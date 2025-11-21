Italy Targets Stronger Trade and Tourism Links With Kenya Through Landmark Culinary Showcase

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21- Italy has intensified its cultural and economic diplomacy in Kenya with the launch of the 10th Week of Italian Cuisine in the World, unveiling a historic culinary exhibition aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in trade, agriculture and tourism.

The event opened at the Nairobi National Museum and themed “Dining with Italy: 100 Years of Taste and Innovation” showcased 50 rare Italian menus in what officials described as the first exhibition of its kind in Africa.

Curated by Italy’s Biblioteca e Museo della Cucina Garum and Menu Associati, the collection traces the evolution of Italian cuisine alongside political, cultural and economic shifts over the last century.

Italy’s Ambassador-designate to Kenya, Vincenzo Del Monaco, said the showcase reflects the growing depth of cooperation between the two nations.

“Food is culture, identity and innovation.These menus demonstrate how Italy has evolved while staying true to its roots. That same spirit guides our cooperation with Kenya, from agriculture to education, and through our support for over 30,000 Kenyan coffee farmers under the Mattei Plan for Africa,”he said.

He added that Italy is seeking UNESCO recognition for its culinary heritage, saying,

“Italian cooking is a living tradition. It deserves a place on the global map not just as cuisine, but as an expression of our cultural continuity,”Amb Monaco noted.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, the event’s Chief Guest, said Italy’s commitment to cultural diplomacy complements Kenya’s efforts to diversify tourism offerings.

“Gastronomy has become a major pillar of global tourism. This exhibition is a reminder that food and culture can open doors for investment and deepen mutual understanding,” she said.

CS Miano also emphasized Kenya’s readiness to expand high-value agro-tourism experiences.

“Kenya can tell its own story through coffee, tea, macadamia and sisal. We have the heritage, the farms, and the creative talent,” she said.

“Just as Italy has built iconic wine routes, Kenya has the potential to build tourism products that celebrate our landscapes and our producers.”

World-renowned Italian painter and sculptor Tommaso Cascella also spoke at the launch as he unveiled his Nairobi-made sculptural table titled “Arch, Bridge, Scale, Rainbow of Peace and Work.”

“This piece is a dialogue. It brings together Italian imagination and Kenyan craftsmanship. It represents the bridge we are building between our peoples,”Cascella noted.

Olympic marathon bronze medallist and 2025 New York City Marathon champion Benson Kipruto, who attended the ceremony, praised the collaboration:

“Partnerships like these show that culture and sport can move nations closer,” he said.

Running until 10 December 2025, the exhibition is expected to attract thousands of visitors and will be complemented by four Italian wine-tasting events in Nairobi, Watamu and Malindi. These events will highlight Italy’s regional diversity and the business opportunities tied to culinary tourism.

The Italian Embassy said the 2025 Culinary Week signals its long-term commitment to strengthening trade, expanding cultural ties and promoting gastronomy as a driver of economic growth.

“Our goal is simple.To build bridgescultural, economic and human between Italy and Kenya. And we will keep investing in that future,”Amb Monaco noted.