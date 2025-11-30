Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon Amid Corruption Trials

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally requested a presidential pardon as he battles a series of high-profile corruption cases, including allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

Netanyahu’s request comes as his legal team seeks to mitigate potential sentencing while the political and judicial drama surrounding the long-serving leader continues to captivate the nation.

The former long-time premier faces multiple counts of corruption linked to gifts from businessmen and media favors, which prosecutors argue undermined public trust. Netanyahu has consistently denied wrongdoing, framing the cases as politically motivated attacks against his leadership.

“This is a legal request in line with our rights,” a spokesperson for Netanyahu said, emphasizing the PM’s intent to clear his name while exercising all legal avenues available.

The development adds another twist to Israel’s already tense political landscape, with ongoing debates about governance, accountability, and the separation of powers. Critics argue that granting a pardon could set a dangerous precedent for political immunity, while supporters insist Netanyahu deserves a chance to appeal.

Legal experts note that presidential pardons in Israel are rare and typically reserved for cases with exceptional humanitarian or legal considerations, meaning Netanyahu’s appeal faces an uphill battle.

As the case unfolds, both the Israeli public and international observers are closely watching how the intersection of law and politics will shape the future of the country’s leadership.