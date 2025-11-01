International community voice concern over Tanzania’s post-election turmoil

NEW YORK Nov 1 – International observers have expressed concern over the lack of transparency and widespread turmoil that has reportedly left hundreds of people dead and many others injured following the October 29 election.

The statement came hours after the Chairperson of Tanzania’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Samia Suluhu Hassan the winner of the presidential election.

INEC confirmed Suluhu’s re-election, stating that she emerged victorious after securing 31,913,866 votes out of 32,678,844 cast — more than 97 percent.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Tanzania, “including reports of deaths and injuries during the demonstrations.” He urged all parties involved to “prevent further escalation.”

The UK, Canada, and Norway have expressed similar concerns, citing “credible reports of a large number of fatalities and significant injuries as a result of the security response to protests.”

Meanwhile, the United States has issued a Level 3 Travel Advisory, warning its citizens to reconsider travel to Tanzania due to concerns over unrest, crime, terrorism, and risks faced by LGBTQ+ individuals.

In the advisory, the U.S. Embassy in Tanzania cautioned that travelers could face heightened risks in certain areas due to unpredictable demonstrations, limited police response to serious crimes, and reports of harassment targeting LGBTQ+ people.

The Embassy noted that demonstrations in Tanzania often arise from political or economic issues and can occur without warning.

The advisory further warned of violent crime — including assault, robbery, sexual assault, mugging, and carjacking — and noted that local police often lack sufficient resources to respond effectively.