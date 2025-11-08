India Emerges as the New Front in the Rare Earths Race

Nov 8 – The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at APEC in Gyeongju yielded no breakthrough deal, but it did produce one valuable outcome: time. Beijing agreed to delay for a year its latest round of rare-earth export controls, easing Washington’s fears of a sudden supply shock that could cripple defense, semiconductor, and clean-energy industries.

Markets welcomed what looked like a truce. Yet the pause only highlights how fragile global dependence on China remains—and how urgently diversification is needed.

For more than a decade, China has held a near-monopoly on the rare earth elements powering modern technology. It controls roughly 70 percent of mining, over 90 percent of refining, and almost all production of the high-performance magnets essential for EVs, wind turbines, and precision weapons. Each flare-up in geopolitics reminds the world of Beijing’s leverage. Even a short-term delay rattles industries from Detroit to Düsseldorf.

The one-year reprieve is a window for the U.S. and allies to act. And increasingly, one nation looks best placed to seize it: India.

India’s Rare-Earth Awakening

India has long possessed abundant reserves of monazite and bastnaesite along its coasts, but lacked large-scale processing and consistent policy. That is now changing. New Delhi is finalizing a fiscal-incentive scheme to boost domestic magnet manufacturing and reduce dependence on China. Firms like Sona Comstar, already major EV-drivetrain suppliers, are adding magnet production lines, while Indian Rare Earths Ltd. expands refining capacity. The Indian Space Research Organisation is repurposing high-purity separation technology once designed for satellites.

Just as crucially, India is tying these efforts to international partnerships. Within the Quad—with the U.S., Japan, and Australia—talks are advancing on joint exploration, financing, and technology transfer.

The Third Pillar

Unlike smaller entrants, India offers both scale and credibility. It is the world’s fifth-largest economy, a trusted U.S. partner, and central to global semiconductor, defense, and clean-energy supply-chain planning. Its vast manufacturing base can host the downstream industries—motors, batteries, magnets—that others cannot.

With political will and a maturing technology ecosystem, India could soon stand as the third pillar, alongside the United States and Japan, of a democratic rare-earth alliance.

Australia will remain vital for mining, Brazil’s Serra Verde mine adds Western-Hemisphere diversity, and U.S. firms like MP Materials are ramping up domestic output. But no single country can offset China’s dominance.

India changes the calculus by linking supply diversification with market demand. It can consume what it produces, export what it refines, and, working with allies, anchor a new global hub for rare-earth production and processing—one that chips away at Beijing’s grip on the minerals shaping the 21st-century economy.