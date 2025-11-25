Connect with us

IEBC Warns Staff Against Collusion Ahead of November 27 By-Elections

“We have told those Presiding Officers (POs) and Deputy Presiding Officers (DPOs) that any person found trying to steal votes or spoil votes or colluding with a politician, we have clearly told them, and we have spoken with security personnel, that presiding officer will be arrested and put in jail. We are saying this while being very serious,” the County Elections Manager said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has cautioned its staff overseeing the November 27 by-election against colluding to favour any candidates in the contests.

Kilifi County Elections Manager Juma Musa said all polling staff have been warned that they risk prosecution if they are caught engaging in any irregularities.

“My assurance is that first, we have been told that security will be fine, so there are no problems concerning security.”

“Secondly, we have told those Presiding Officers (POs) and Deputy Presiding Officers (DPOs) that any person found trying to steal votes or spoil votes or colluding with a politician, we have clearly told them, and we have spoken with security personnel, that presiding officer will be arrested and put in jail. We are saying this while being very serious,” he said.

Kasipul Returning Officer Rebbeca Abwaku similarly stated that the Commission is committed to ensuring a free and fair process for all candidates.

“We told them that anyone who is found going against what we have taught them, that person, we will arrest immediately. We hope they understood, and we think nobody will be able to go against (the instructions),” she stated.

Speaking after IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan says the commission has finalized all preparations ahead of Thursday’s by-elections in the 22 affected electoral areas.

Marjan noted that IEBC staff across all the polling zones are fully equipped and ready for the exercise.

He added that the commission, working closely with security agencies, has put in place measures to ensure the polls are conducted peacefully and without disruptions.

“It has enough security and we have been assured, and I think we are comfortable in terms of the preparations that have been made concerning security. Therefore, I would tell the citizens: I think we have prepared well for this by-election. Our staff have been trained well and sufficiently. And the by-elections will be conducted according to the law. In short, it will be a free, fair, and credible by-election,” Marjan stated.

