IEBC receives first batch of ballot papers for November 27 by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received the first batch of ballot papers and statutory forms for the November 27, 2025 by-elections.

Chairperson Erastus Ethekon received the the 10 pallets last night, with the final batch of 29 pallets expected later tonight at 7:30pm.

Dispatch of all materials will begin on November 21.

Ballot papers for far-flung and high-risk areas such as Banisa and Mandera will be airlifted due to security and distance concerns.

IEBC invited all 51 participating political parties to witness the arrival of the ballot papers as part of its transparency efforts.

The papers were printed in Greece, at a cost of Sh27 million.

The Commission last month finalised the registration of 181 candidates to contest in the 24 electoral areas with by-elections.

Out of the 24 electoral area, Nairobi County’s Kariobangi North County Assembly Ward within Embakasi North Constituency and Chewani ward in Galole Constituency of Tana River County have the highest number of nominees cleared being 16.

The IEBC declared a no-contest for polls in Tembelio Ward in Moiben Constituency in Uashin Gishu County after only one candidate was cleared.