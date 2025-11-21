IEBC Gears Up for 22-Area By-Elections Next Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is finalizing preparations for the by-elections scheduled for next Thursday in 22 electoral areas.

Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana joined the IEBC and Security teams in Magarini, he urged them to execute their duties with professionalism and highest level of integrity.

This comes as the commission began dispatching Ballot Papers and other election materials to their respective electoral areas where the by-elections will be conducted.

Chairperson Erastus Ethekon confirmed that ballot papers for far-flung and high-risk areas such as Banisa and Mandera will be airlifted due to security and distance concerns.

By elections to fill vacant seats at Ward level will be held in Angata Nanyokie Ward in Samburu County, Chemundu/Kapng’etuny Ward in Nandi County, Chewani Ward in Tana River County, Fafi Ward in Garissa County, Kariobangi North Ward in Nairobi City County, Kisa East Ward in Kakamega County, Metkei Ward in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Others are Mumbuni North Ward in Machakos County, Narok Town Ward in Narok County, Purko Ward in Kajiado County, Nyansiongo, Nyamaiya, Ekerenyo Wards in Nyamira County, Lake Zone and Nanaam Wards in Turkana County.

By-elections for parliamentary seats will be held for the Baringo Senate seat, and Banissa, Kasipul, Magarini, Malava, Mbeere North, Ugunja constituencies

The campaign period is set to lapse on November 24.