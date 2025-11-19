IEBC fines Aroko, Boyd Sh1mnn each over Kasipul violence and deaths

IEBC fines Kasipul by-election candidates Philip Aroko and Boyd Were Sh1 million each over deadly election violence, and compels them to sign a peace charter ahead of Friday’s deadline.
Developing story
IEBC fines Kasipul by-election candidates Philip Aroko and Boyd Were Sh1 million each over deadly election violence, and compels them to sign a peace charter ahead of Friday’s deadline.
IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon, condemned the “senseless acts of violence” that have marred the constituency only days to the by-election.