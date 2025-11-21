Connect with us

IEBC dispatches Ballot Papers Today Ahead of November 27 By-Elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will today dispatch all ballot papers and other election materials to the respective electoral areas where the November 27, 2025 by-elections will be conducted.

Chairperson Erastus Ethekon made the announcement after receiving a batch of 39 types of ballot papers and statutory forms for the by-elections.

“The Commission will tomorrow, Friday, 21st November 2025, at 9:00 am, dispatch all the ballot papers and other election materials to their respective electoral areas where the by-elections will be conducted,” he said.

Ballot papers for far-flung and high-risk areas such as Banisa and Mandera will be airlifted due to security and distance concerns.

The IEBC invited all 51 participating political parties to witness the arrival of the ballot papers as part of its transparency measures.

The papers were printed in Greece at a cost of Sh27 million.

Last month, the Commission finalised the registration of 181 candidates contesting in the 24 electoral areas where by-elections will be held.

Among the 24 areas, Kariobangi North County Assembly Ward in Embakasi North Constituency (Nairobi County) and Chewani Ward in Galole Constituency (Tana River County) have the highest number of cleared nominees, each with 16 candidates.

The IEBC declared a no-contest in Tembelio Ward in Moiben Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, after only one candidate was cleared.

