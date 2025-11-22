Connect with us

IEBC confirms on delivery of election materials ahead of Nov 27 mini-polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has confirmed that the delivery of election materials to all 22 electoral areas scheduled to hold by-elections on Thursday is currently underway.

According to IEBC officials, Banisa Constituency has already received its materials, which were airlifted from Nairobi on Friday.

The Commission noted that this phase of deployment represents ‘a major advancement in our preparedness’, as IEBC teams now transition into the final pre-polling activities, including verification, last-mile distribution, and coordination with returning officers.

The IEBC assured the public, candidates, and stakeholders of its commitment to delivering a transparent, credible, and well-organized electoral process.

Last month, the Commission finalised the registration of 181 candidates contesting in the 24 electoral areas where by-elections will be held.

Among the 24 areas, Kariobangi North County Assembly Ward in Embakasi North Constituency (Nairobi County) and Chewani Ward in Galole Constituency (Tana River County) have the highest number of cleared nominees, each with 16 candidates.

The IEBC declared a no-contest in Tembelio Ward in Moiben Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, after only one candidate was cleared.

