IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Chair Ethekon Confident of Fair By-Elections, Calls for Peaceful Conduct

He urged candidates, political parties, and the electorate to maintain calm and uphold the rule of law.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26— The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declared that it is fully prepared for Thursday’s by-elections, assuring voters and candidates of a transparent and credible process.

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon emphasized that all logistical arrangements, including polling materials, staffing, and security, have been finalized to ensure smooth conduct across all affected constituencies.

“The Commission has put in place all necessary measures to guarantee free, fair, and credible by-elections,” Ethekon stated.

He urged candidates, political parties, and the electorate to maintain calm and uphold the rule of law, stressing that any grievances arising from the election should be addressed through judicial channels rather than resorting to chaos or violence.

“We call on all Kenyans to exercise restraint and allow the courts to handle any disputes. Peaceful elections are key to sustaining democracy,” Ethekon added.

The by-elections, which are being held in multiple constituencies, are seen as a test of political stability ahead of the next general elections, with heightened interest from both local and national stakeholders.

Security agencies are reported to be on high alert to safeguard voters, polling stations, and election officials, following incidents of political violence in recent campaigns.

Ethekon’s reassurance comes amid concerns raised by some candidates and political observers over previous electoral disputes, emphasizing the importance of credible processes and voter confidence in Kenya’s electoral system.

