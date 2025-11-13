I can’t take any more of this, Andrew told Epstein, released emails show

Nov 13 – Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor told Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell “I can’t take any more of this”,when he was first alerted 14 years ago that a British newspaper was about to run a report about the trio.

His email conversation with the US-based pair was among documents from the estate of the convicted sex offender Epstein that were released on Wednesday, including some mentioning Donald Trump.

The former prince’s response came after he was forwarded a right-of-reply email that the Mail on Sunday had sent Maxwell in March 2011, which made numerous claims about Andrew.

According to files released on Wednesday, Andrew’s reply reads: “What’s all this? I don’t know anything about this! You must SAY so please. This has NOTHING to do with me. I can’t take any more of this.”

The latest release comes after Andrew was requested by Democrats in US Congress to answer questions as part of its investigation into Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking offences.

Democratic member of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, told BBC Two’s Newsnight that Andrew had not yet responded to the Committee’s invitation to testify before the committee.

He said the former prince “doesn’t have to get on a plane to testify, he can do it remotely”.

Virginia Giuffre – a prominent accuser of Jeffrey Epstein – alleged Andrew had sex with her three times as a teenager.

Andrew, who has denied the allegations, reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022 which contained no admission of liability or apology.

He was stripped of all his titles earlier this month after Giuffre’s posthumous memoir threw new focus on Andrew’s ties to Epstein and Maxwell.

Three emails from the Epstein estate, released by Democrats on the Congressional House Oversight Committee, indicate that Trump was mentioned several times by Epstein in emails exchanged with Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

They also released emails between Epstein and the author Michael Wolff, who has written numerous books about Trump.

One email from Epstein to Maxwell, sent in April 2011, claims that Trump spent hours at Epstein’s house with a person whose name was redacted.

Epstein wrote: “I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him.”

The White House later said the unnamed “victim” referenced was Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year.

In a statement, the White House said Giuffre “repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions”.

Giuffre said in a 2016 deposition that she never saw Trump participate in any abuse. And in a memoir released this year, she did not accuse the president of any wrongdoing.

Within hours, House Republicans then released thousands more documents to counter what they said was a Democratic effort to “cherry-pick” documents. They also said it had been an attempt to “create a fake narrative to slander President Trump”.

Hours after the latest publication of emails, the newly-sworn in Democratic Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva signed a petition, meaning it now has sufficient numbers to force a House vote that could require the US Department of Justice to release all the Epstein files.

The office of House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said the House would hold that vote next week.

Epstein on Andrew photo

Andrew, with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The latest files shed further light on the relationship between Andrew and Epstein, with one email appearing to confirm a photograph of Andrew with his arm around a 17-year-old Giuffre was real.

In an exchange with a journalist in July 2011, Epstein appeared to discuss Giuffre and her photograph with Andrew.

“Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have,” he wrote.

Andrew said in his 2019 Newsnight interview that he had no recollection of that photo being taken and has suggested it might be fake.

That exchange came four months after the purported “right of reply” email from the Mail on Sunday on 4 March 2011.

The email states that a woman, whose name is redacted in the released document, was introduced to Andrew by the disgraced financier in 2001, at Maxwell’s house in London where she had sex with Andrew.

On 6 March 2011 the Mail on Sunday published a story including the now infamous photograph of Andrew and Giuffre.

The email goes on to say that the masseuse and another girl were directed to sit on Andrew’s knee in Epstein’s New York flat, and that he groped both girls.

The email says that one of the girls was directed by Maxwell to have sex with Andrew. It also states she was directed to participate in an orgy with Andrew at Little St James – Epstein’s private Caribbean island. It requests a reply by noon the next day.

It appears that the email is sent to Maxwell by her representative, forwarded on to Epstein and then to a redacted email address marked “The Duke”.

On 6 March 2011, the day the Mail on Sunday published its Giuffre story, Epstein emails “The Duke”, asking: “You ok?”. He add: “These stories are complete and utter fantasy”.

In an email to his publicist in July that year, Epstein writes: “The girl who accused Prince Andrew can also easily be proven to be a liar.

“I think Buckingham Palace would love it. You should task someone to investigate the girl Virginia Roberts, that has caused the Queen’s son all this agro (sic).

“I promise you she is a fraud. You and I will be able to go to ascot (sic) for the rest of our lives.”

Lord Mandelson has repeatedly said he regrets his relationship with Epstein

Lord Mandelson also appears in the newly released documents, which show he had contact with Epstein as late as 2016.

The latest previous reported contact between the pair was when the then-business secretary took advice from Epstein in a banking deal in March 2010, just months after the American businessman’s release from prison for child sex offences, as reported by the Daily Telegraph.

The new documents include an email from Epstein to Lord Mandelson on 6 November 2016, shortly after the peer’s birthday, saying “63 years old. You made it”.

Lord Mandelson replies less than 90 minutes later saying: “Just. I have decided to extend my life by spending more of it in the US”.

Epstein then replies “in the Donald White House”, referring to the US presidential election due later that week.

Lord Mandelson was sacked as the UK’s ambassador to the US in September over his links to Epstein, after emails showed the peer sent him supportive messages after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor in 2008.

Lord Mandelson, who has repeatedly said he regrets his relationship with Epstein, declined to comment on the emails when approached by the BBC.