Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Huge Turnout as Kisumu Residents Flood Mobile ID Registration Centres, Call for Extension

The three-day exercise, running across the Kisumu Central Sub-County, has recorded exceptionally high numbers, with long queues forming as early as sunrise.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 26 – Thousands of youths and adults have flocked mobile national ID registration centres in Kisumu, overwhelming officials as residents rush to secure the crucial document for identification, employment, and future voter registration.

The three-day exercise, running across the Kisumu Central Sub-County, has recorded exceptionally high numbers, with long queues forming as early as sunrise. Majority of applicants are first-time ID seekers who recently turned 18, while others are seeking replacements for lost or damaged cards.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Local administrators and residents are now pushing for the government to extend the drive, citing an overflow of applicants and fears that many may miss out before the deadline.

Kondele Location Chief Maurice Ojwang praised the turnout, saying community mobilization efforts exceeded expectations and highlighted the necessity of increasing service duration and personnel.

“The turnout has been impressive, and it shows how essential this service is for our community,” he said.

“However, three days are not enough. We need at least five days to deal with the influx of people coming for IDs.”

The chief further reminded registrants that national identity cards must be issued free of charge, in line with President William Ruto’s directive, and warned officers against bribery or extortion.

Ojwang acknowledged the Office of Interior PS Dr. Raymond Omollo for coordinating the mobile registration rollout in Kisumu Central.

Despite smooth coordination, minor delays have been reported at some centres due to understaffing and challenges linked to document verification. Several young applicants lacked crucial supporting paperwork, including birth certificates and parental identification — slowing down processing.

Resident Mourine Nyambwa urged the government to adopt a more flexible and inclusive approach.

“Some youths don’t have birth certificates, parents’ IDs or baptism cards. Others lost documents in fires or relocation,” she said. “The government should help them instead of turning them away.”

The surge in numbers is partly driven by youths eager to secure ID cards early ahead of voter registration for the 2027 general election.

However, fear persists among some young people with past police encounters, leading to hesitancy. Residents have encouraged them to register without fear of profiling or arrest.

Kondele youth Kennedy Onyango appealed to his peers to step forward.

“This is a good initiative, and we thank the President for bringing the service closer,” he said.

“I encourage all youths hiding in fear to come out and get their IDs. Your fingerprints will not be used to hunt you down.”

With thousands still waiting in line for registration, residents hope the Ministry of Interior will extend the exercise and deploy more staff to accelerate processing. For many first-time applicants, the document symbolizes access — to opportunity, services, employment, and most importantly, the ballot for the first time in 2027.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt contains cyberattack on state websites, probes ‘PCP@Kenya’ hacker group

The government says a cyberattack on government websites by a group identified as ‘PCP@Kenya’ has been contained as agencies tighten digital security measures.

November 17, 2025

Headlines

Multi-agency team conducts 24-hour surveillance on social media platforms to curb fake exam leaks and digital fraud

Speaking after opening an examination container at the Starehe Deputy County Commissioner’s office, Omollo said the administration and security of the exams — including...

October 29, 2025

Headlines

Kitui’s Ithookwe Stadium construction almost complete ahead of Mashujaa Day fete – PS Omollo

Interior PS Omollo disclosed that the remaining 20 percent of the works primarily involve roofing.

September 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Issues Over 500,000 Passports as Service Delivery Reforms Gain Pace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The government has announced major progress in the issuance of travel documents, disclosing that 514,152 passports have been issued...

August 22, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya vows strengthened national security under Strategic Goods Control law

PS Omollo explained that the Bill represents a crucial step in fulfilling Kenya’s international obligations under global treaties, including the Chemical Weapons Convention, the...

May 10, 2025

Headlines

PS Omollo exudes confidence in Homa Bay preparations to host Madaraka Day

HOMA BAY, Kenya Apr 30 – Interior Cabinet Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has lauded the progress made in Homa Bay as it prepares to...

April 30, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior ministry to roll out town halls countrywide: PS Omollo

Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the initiative which started in the Coastal region, led by Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, will be rolled out nationwide.

April 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Omollo urges national administators to register a professional body

The PS also recommended establishing structured mentorship and peer-learning programs, where seasoned administrators can guide and support younger officers.

April 10, 2025