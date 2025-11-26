Huge Turnout as Kisumu Residents Flood Mobile ID Registration Centres, Call for Extension

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 26 – Thousands of youths and adults have flocked mobile national ID registration centres in Kisumu, overwhelming officials as residents rush to secure the crucial document for identification, employment, and future voter registration.

The three-day exercise, running across the Kisumu Central Sub-County, has recorded exceptionally high numbers, with long queues forming as early as sunrise. Majority of applicants are first-time ID seekers who recently turned 18, while others are seeking replacements for lost or damaged cards.

Local administrators and residents are now pushing for the government to extend the drive, citing an overflow of applicants and fears that many may miss out before the deadline.

Kondele Location Chief Maurice Ojwang praised the turnout, saying community mobilization efforts exceeded expectations and highlighted the necessity of increasing service duration and personnel.

“The turnout has been impressive, and it shows how essential this service is for our community,” he said.

“However, three days are not enough. We need at least five days to deal with the influx of people coming for IDs.”

The chief further reminded registrants that national identity cards must be issued free of charge, in line with President William Ruto’s directive, and warned officers against bribery or extortion.

Ojwang acknowledged the Office of Interior PS Dr. Raymond Omollo for coordinating the mobile registration rollout in Kisumu Central.

Despite smooth coordination, minor delays have been reported at some centres due to understaffing and challenges linked to document verification. Several young applicants lacked crucial supporting paperwork, including birth certificates and parental identification — slowing down processing.

Resident Mourine Nyambwa urged the government to adopt a more flexible and inclusive approach.

“Some youths don’t have birth certificates, parents’ IDs or baptism cards. Others lost documents in fires or relocation,” she said. “The government should help them instead of turning them away.”

The surge in numbers is partly driven by youths eager to secure ID cards early ahead of voter registration for the 2027 general election.

However, fear persists among some young people with past police encounters, leading to hesitancy. Residents have encouraged them to register without fear of profiling or arrest.

Kondele youth Kennedy Onyango appealed to his peers to step forward.

“This is a good initiative, and we thank the President for bringing the service closer,” he said.

“I encourage all youths hiding in fear to come out and get their IDs. Your fingerprints will not be used to hunt you down.”

With thousands still waiting in line for registration, residents hope the Ministry of Interior will extend the exercise and deploy more staff to accelerate processing. For many first-time applicants, the document symbolizes access — to opportunity, services, employment, and most importantly, the ballot for the first time in 2027.