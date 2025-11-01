Households Displaced, Roads Cut Off as Kenya Battles Worsening Floods

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – Members of the public living in flood-prone areas have been urged to move to safer grounds as heavy rains continue to pound several parts of the country.

In a statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen emphasized that the evacuation is necessary to protect lives and minimize the destruction of property.

“Members of the public are urged to exercise caution by avoiding flooded roads and rivers, relocating from slopes and low-lying areas prone to landslides, and cooperating with evacuation teams where necessary,” he said.

Residents are being advised to heed early warning alerts issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department and local administrators.

“We also advise wananchi to follow official updates from the Kenya Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Interior, and County Disaster Units to avert potential danger and ensure their safety during this period,” Murkomen said.

One of the worst-hit areas, a landslide struck Machember sub-location in Mukurtwo Location on Friday night following intense rainfall.

“So far, 13 bodies have been retrieved, while search and rescue efforts continue under

difficult conditions.”

“Another major challenge hampering rescue operations is the occurrence of mudslides along access routes, with the Kapsowar-Chesoi Road completely cut off,” Murkomen said.

A total of 19 survivors have been rescued, while several others injured are receiving treatment at Chesongoch Mission Hospital.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary confirmed that the multi-agency team comprising National Government Administration Officers, the National Police Service, Kenya Red Cross, and relevant ministries continues to coordinate response, surveillance, and humanitarian assistance across the affected counties.

Meanwhile, in Laikipia County, 89 households around the Lobere Dam area have been displaced after multiple dams overflowed following heavy overnight rainfall.

In Tana River County, flooding has submerged 67 households in Dhuhush, Lebille, Bultobanta, and Bangale, leading to the death of 170 sheep and goats and one camel.

Garissa County has reported the loss of approximately 300 goats in Guthoiarea, Shimbirey Location.

In Kisumu Central and East Sub-counties, more than 340 households in Kaputhe, Nanga, Dunga, Onjweru, Kanyawade, Kaloo, Kodie, Alar, and Kowuore have been affected.

