Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Local residents watch a live broadcast of the 15th National Games' opening ceremony and cheer for athletes at a shopping mall on Nov 9 in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. LI ZHIHUA/CHINA NEWS SERVICE

CHINA DAILY

Hong Kong poised to build sustainable sports economy after co-hosting national games

Experts say Hong Kong’s successful co-hosting of the 15th National Games positions the city to build a sustainable sports economy through institutional reforms, financial innovation and Greater Bay Area collaboration.

Published

BEIJING, China, Nov 20 — By successfully co-hosting the ongoing 15th National Games, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has demonstrated that it has what it takes to evolve beyond the sporting arena, shape strategy and drive long-term momentum to capitalize on the event, experts said.

Sports executives and policy experts called for carrying out institutional groundwork and innovating sports-finance solutions to foster a sustainable sports economy that would benefit the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the country as a whole.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking to China Daily, World Table Tennis CEO Steve Dainton said that Hong Kong ticked all the boxes when it came to “vision, capacity and connectivity to the wider sports economy”.

Commenting on the fact that the city has been chosen to host table tennis’ season-ending WTT Finals in December, Dainton said: “When you put all of this together — event capability, international appeal, and a city that already thinks in terms of big events — Hong Kong becomes a very natural home for the WTT Finals.”

Dainton said he believes that for sports tournaments to generate long-term economic and social value, host cities should be clear about the benefits of hosting, build true collaboration between stakeholders, and focus relentlessly on the quality of experience, especially for fans.

“The encouraging thing about Hong Kong is that many of the fundamentals of a sustainable sports-events ecosystem are already present,” Dainton noted. “The next step is more about linking them together around a common story.”

According to him, there is strong public support for strengthening Hong Kong’s role in the mega events economy. “The city has a robust tourism appeal, a strong business community, and a base that already understands sports like table tennis. When those elements are aligned, each major event reinforces the next,” he added.

Kenny Shui, vice-president of Our Hong Kong Foundation and executive director of the Public Policy Institute, said the greater spillover and broader impact cannot happen without the SAR government’s strategic coordination to align large-scale sports competitions with art and MICE events — meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions — in a bundled manner.

Shui highlighted the significance of deeper institutional groundwork. One path, he said, would be to transform the National Games Coordination Office — set up by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of Hong Kong in 2023 — into a permanent entity to host large-scale multi-sports events.

Leveraging Hong Kong’s entrenched status as a world-renowned financial hub, Shui suggested introducing sports-related financial products, such as event rights trading, sports bonds and real estate investment trusts in the city’s market, which would allow Chinese mainland investors to access global sports assets with ease.

“Furthermore, the city can serve as a clearinghouse for international sponsorship agreements, athlete endorsements and intellectual property licensing, thereby lowering barriers for Chinese brands entering global leagues,” he said.

“Funds raised for major events in Hong Kong can be reinvested into the Greater Bay Area infrastructure, creating a virtuous cycle where sports drives urban development,” he added.

As the Chinese sports industry expands its global footprint, Shui said that Hong Kong’s robust initial public offering market and private equity channels are valuable platforms for raising capital to support overseas acquisitions and international marketing. Leading brands such as Anta and Li-Ning have already leveraged Hong Kong as a springboard for international growth — from mergers, overseas retail expansion to sponsorships.

Chi Sum Li, head of government and public sector in Hong Kong for KPMG China, noted the city’s unique value in “soft infrastructure”, including international standards, IP protection and global connectivity.

“It can drive the regional sports economy by coordinating standards, facilitating cross-border collaboration for sports tech, and supporting the development of a sports brand of the Greater Bay Area for international promotion,” Li said.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto to unveil major tourism policy shift in 3 weeks

The policy announcements will build on the ongoing Magical Kenya rebranding process, inaugurated in September.

2 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Justice on horseback: Mobile Courts take legal services to China’s Xinjiang grasslands

Mobile court teams in Xinjiang’s Ili grasslands travel on horseback to resolve disputes for herders and tourists, ensuring accessible, timely, and fair legal services.

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Hong Kong’s Great Bay Area goes from bold blueprint to living reality

In February 2019, the outline development plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was unveiled, aiming to build the region into "a role...

November 12, 2025

CHINA DAILY

HK urged to advance nation’s strength, self-reliance

Lau Siu-kai, consultant and former vice-president of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, called on the HKSAR government to adopt a...

November 4, 2025

CHINA DAILY

HK to spur growth of Greater Bay Area

The city will achieve this by continuously channeling global capital, promoting innovation and building cultural bridges, senior officials, industry leaders and experts told the...

October 24, 2025

CHINA DAILY

International body for mediation inaugurated in Hong Kong with Kenya as Vice Chair

Heralded as the world's first intergovernmental body dedicated solely to mediation, the IOMed, championed by China and a broad coalition of nations, is primed...

October 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki roots for diversification to Kenya further tourism sector growth

Kindiki urged stronger collaboration with Kenya’s globally respected figures in sports and other fields to boost the country’s international profile and draw more visitors.

October 2, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Free entry draws surge in visitors at Nairobi National Park as Kenya observes Tourism Day

The initiative, part of Tourism Week celebrations, sought to encourage Kenyans to explore the country’s natural heritage while boosting domestic tourism.

September 27, 2025