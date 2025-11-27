Heightened Security Ensures Smooth Start to By-Elections Amid Isolated Tensions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Voting began Thursday morning across 22 constituencies holding mini by-elections, under tight security following reports of incidents in some areas ahead of the polls.

The National Police Service (NPS) said hundreds of officers were mobilized to polling stations and strategic points to guarantee a secure and orderly voting environment.

The deployment was reinforced by officers from regions not participating in the elections to bolster security in hot-spot areas.

Police confirmed reports of violence on Wednesday night in parts of Narok and Kakamega, where at least two people were injured.

In Kakamega Town, a man was reportedly held captive and beaten over allegations of being involved in rigging.

He was later rescued and rushed to hospital with head injuries.

In Narok, a ward candidate was reportedly harassed by unidentified assailants.

Despite the incidents, the NPS stated that the voting exercise started smoothly in all centres.

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga emphasized that the police are working closely with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to uphold their constitutional mandate: protecting life and property, preventing crime, and ensuring public safety while respecting human rights.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon assured voters of enhanced security, noting that each polling station has a minimum of two officers on duty, with additional teams patrolling to provide rapid response when needed.

“Voters are assured of a secure and peaceful environment and are urged to report any incidents through the appropriate security channels,” Ethekon said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen conducted a security assessment of electoral areas ahead of the polls, accompanied by senior police and administration officers.

Murkomen warned that anyone loitering or attempting to interfere with the elections would be treated as a suspect.

He emphasized that security deployments aim to protect voters from intimidation, particularly vulnerable groups such as women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

Murkomen also highlighted accountability for vehicle owners whose cars are used to ferry hired thugs to polling areas.

Political leaders were urged to conduct campaigns within the law, avoid incitement or hate speech, and cooperate with electoral officials to ensure a credible electoral process.

Authorities say the by-elections are proceeding in a calm and orderly manner, with security measures in place to prevent disruptions and safeguard voters throughout the day.