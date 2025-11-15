Health is wealth: Beyond muscles to the mind and wellbeing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 — “Your health is your wealth.” Once a phrase casually thrown around in gyms, it has now become a guiding truth for many Kenyans seeking balance in a fast-paced, post-pandemic world.

The wellness movement sweeping across Nairobi’s estates — from Syokimau to Ruaka, Ongata Rongai to South B— is redefining what it means to keep fit, and why movement matters.

Gyms are no longer spaces reserved for bodybuilders chasing sculpted physiques. They have transformed into wellness communities, offering safe spaces for mental clarity, emotional grounding and physical healing.

Stores are stocking home workout equipment, YouTube is awash with low-budget guided routines, and social media is buzzing with practical hacks on how to nurture the mind, body and soul.

But the question remains: Are we working out for the muscle — or for the mind?

At Thatbiti Health and Fitness Centre in the heart of Syokimau, instructor Greg Ochola welcomes me with a warm smile and a firm handshake.

“Welcome, we’ve been expecting you,” he says.

Inside, young people, parents, professionals and retirees move rhythmically through their routines. The energy is infectious — not competitive, but communal.

Ochola’s sculpted form and sharp athletic movements reveal years of dedication. Yet the first thing he talks about isn’t bodybuilding — it’s wellbeing.

“I’m a certified gym instructor with a diploma in Sports Administration and Management,” he explains.

“But fitness is more than lifting weights. It’s stretches, massage, sauna, dance — anything that relieves stress and reconnects you to your body.”

Fitness beyond appearance

Ochola insists that the biggest misconception about fitness is that it’s about appearance.

“Most people only come because a doctor has referred them. It shouldn’t be like that,” he says.

“Fitness is purpose-driven. It releases feel-good hormones that support mental health. It gives you identity and belonging.”

His motto — “Fitness ni harambee, effort ndiyo yako” — sums up his philosophy: wellness is a community effort, but the personal intention must come from within.

Massage, stretching and low-intensity movement, he says, are essential for mental clarity.

“Massage breaks down joint tension, allowing the body to relax — and relaxation is key for mental health.”

Gym members track each other’s progress, encourage each other during difficult days, and build friendships. These social bonds are healing in their own right.

“Psychologically, the body and mind are connected. When the body is stimulated through movement, the mind follows,” he adds.

Wellness democratised

Ochola insists technology has democratised wellness.

“No one has an excuse,” he says. “You can find free workouts on YouTube, strength and resistance routines without equipment, flexibility exercises and guided programmes from professionals.”

Dance-fitness classes such as Zumba have become a favourite for those who want to stay fit without the intensity of weight training — and they come with strong mental benefits.

Through his online platforms, Ochola says he has witnessed remarkable transformations in people struggling with stress, anxiety and low self-esteem.

Schwaz, an artist who trains at least five times a week, says fitness is integral to his profession.

“My appearance builds confidence and self-esteem. That translates to a healthy mind and productivity,” he says.

According to the United States’ National Institutes of Health, exercise is proven to ease symptoms of anxiety and depression, sharpen cognitive function, boost energy levels and foster a sense of accomplishment and social connection.

Healing

Mental Health Specialist and Certified Mediator Jacqueline Jackoyange agrees that exercise is an accessible, powerful tool for mental wellbeing — especially when paired with healthy coping mechanisms, social support and, where needed, professional counselling.

“The goal isn’t perfection, but consistent movement that feels manageable and enjoyable,” she says.

“This builds not just physical strength but psychological balance and inner stability.”

Senior Physiotherapist Lameck Naliali Okochi adds a therapeutic perspective, noting the role of fitness in mental wellbeing.

“Pain is often said to be mental, though we feel it in our bones and muscles. Physiotherapy helps restore control. From soft tissue massage to heat therapy and simple stretches, these techniques redirect pain signals, helping the brain process discomfort differently.”

“Physiotherapy reconnects the body and mind through movement and awareness. When the body moves freely and feels lighter, the mind finds space to breathe.”

The stories from Thatbiti mirror the larger wellness shift taking root across Kenya. People are not just chasing six-packs — they are chasing clarity, confidence, community, healing and mental peace.

In this new era, the gym is more than a fitness space. It is a sanctuary, a social circle, a therapy room, a release valve and a life anchor.

Because at the end of the day, your health truly is your wealth — and movement remains one of the simplest, most powerful ways to protect both the body and the mind.