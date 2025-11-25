Gov’t silent as Kenyan driver attacked in Dubai

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – A chilling video that went viral on Monday has left Kenyans angry and demanding answers and pointing fingers at the government.

The footage, captured on a dashcam, shows a Kenyan taxi driver in Dubai being assaulted by his male passenger.

The man shifts from one back seat to the other, and puts his hands on the driver in what looks like unwanted sexual advances.

When the driver rejects him, the passenger threatens him “you risk dying” if he refuses.

The driver then cries out in terror as the attacker appears to strangle him.

In a desperate bid to escape, the driver forces his way out of the moving car.

Once on the road, he stands in shock, while the client drives off.

The video has sparked outrage across Kenya.

“It’s unthinkable! There is absolutely no reason for a black man to migrate to an Arab country. It’s insanity. A death wish,” one X user posted.

So far, Kenyan authorities have been largely silent.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not issued any public statement to condemn the attack, demand justice, or reassure Kenyans that their citizens working abroad are protected.

The silence is troubling, especially when considering how many Kenyans risk everything to find work in Gulf countries.

According to recent government data, over 416,000 Kenyans live and work in GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and others.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi revealed there are more than 30,000 Kenyans in the UAE alone.

These migrant workers send back billions in remittances, money that helps sustain the Kenyan economy.

Still, critics say Kenya is not doing enough to protect these workers.

Many Kenyans in Gulf nations face poor working conditions, abuse, and exploitation.

President William Ruto is a pioneer of championing labour export as a way to create jobs and boost remittances.

The incident however has raised concerns as to why there has been no strong reaction from Kenya’s diplomatic and labour authorities.