Govt Rolling Out Non-Discriminative Development Agenda, Says Kindiki

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the Government’s focus on bettering the lives of all Kenyans in spite of the region they come from or political or religious affiliations.

Speaking when he joined President William Ruto on his 4-day tour of Lower Eastern counties, the DP said the administration is rolling out a non-discriminative agenda targeting uplifting lives of all Kenyans.

“It is time to develop the country. We must build our country now and not wait for other people to do it. The President was elected to serve all Kenyans and we want every part of Kenya to be developed including in Makueni and Ukambani region,” DP added.

He challenged the opposition to present their agenda with better alternatives instead of tribal and divisive engagements.

“Our competitors should stop the hateful, tribal and divisive agenda. Tell wananchi your alternative development agenda. We are building roads, expanding electricity connection and ramping up water projects. If you are serious, tell us what you have that could match all these projects,” Kindiki stated.

The first day of the tour President Ruto made stops in Kasikeu, Kilome Constituency, Makueni County where he commissioned Kasikeu and Mikuyu Bridges and approach roads and issued title deeds to the residents.

Further, the Head of State revealed that the government has invested billions of shillings in various projects in the region promising more towards economic development in the region.

Top among them are construction of Emali-Ukia Road which had stalled for many years, construction of 10 modern markets, affordable houses and hostels in learning institutions.

“We are committing 11 billion shillings in Makueni County to construct affordable houses, modern markets and hostels for learning institutions because we want Makueni to be part of the development of our nation,” the President stated.

He also launched Emali-Ukia Road and issued title deeds to Emali residents. Later he inspected ongoing Affordable Houses in Wote town, broke the ground for Wote Modern Market and addressed residents in the town.

Thwake Dam which has stalled for many years is also being hastened.