Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Govt Rolling Out Non-Discriminative Development Agenda, Says Kindiki

“It is time to develop the country. We must build our country now and not wait for other people to do it. The President was elected to serve all Kenyans and we want every part of Kenya to be developed including in Makueni and Ukambani region,” the DP added.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the Government’s focus on bettering the lives of all Kenyans in spite of the region they come from or political or religious affiliations.

Speaking when he joined President William Ruto on his 4-day tour of Lower Eastern counties, the DP said the administration is rolling out a non-discriminative agenda targeting uplifting lives of all Kenyans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“It is time to develop the country. We must build our country now and not wait for other people to do it. The President was elected to serve all Kenyans and we want every part of Kenya to be developed including in Makueni and Ukambani region,” DP added.

He challenged the opposition to present their agenda with better alternatives instead of tribal and divisive engagements.

“Our competitors should stop the hateful, tribal and divisive agenda. Tell wananchi your alternative development agenda. We are building roads, expanding electricity connection and ramping up water projects. If you are serious, tell us what you have that could match all these projects,” Kindiki stated.

The first day of the tour President Ruto made stops in Kasikeu, Kilome Constituency, Makueni County where he commissioned Kasikeu and Mikuyu Bridges and approach roads and issued title deeds to the residents.

Further, the Head of State revealed that the government has invested billions of shillings in various projects in the region promising more towards economic development in the region.

Top among them are construction of Emali-Ukia Road which had stalled for many years, construction of 10 modern markets, affordable houses and hostels in learning institutions.

“We are committing 11 billion shillings in Makueni County to construct affordable houses, modern markets and hostels for learning institutions because we want Makueni to be part of the development of our nation,” the President stated.

He also launched Emali-Ukia Road and issued title deeds to Emali residents. Later he inspected ongoing Affordable Houses in Wote town, broke the ground for Wote Modern Market and addressed residents in the town.

Thwake Dam which has stalled for many years is also being hastened.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Ruto Targets One Million Youth Jobs in Housing Programme by 2026

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much for being part of the transformation of Wote and Kenya," he said while addressing...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed is dead. He served as Isiolo’s inaugural Speaker

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed has died while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital. The first-term legislator, who served as the inaugural Isiolo County Assembly...

5 hours ago

Featured

Gachagua vows to proceed with 9-day Mbeere North campaign blitz despite death threats

"Despite the evidence and information in your custody, the above persons have not been arraigned. We demand that ahead of the by-elections, the above...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Our Ugandan captors beat us, then gave us painkillers’: freed Kenyan activists

Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo recounted how they were blindfolded, chained, and repeatedly assaulted by Ugandan security officers who accused them of working with...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruth Odinga blasts Ruto allies in ODM over ‘orphaned’ remarks

Kisumu MP Ruth Odinga has accused ODM legislators allied to President Ruto of betraying Raila Odinga’s legacy after claiming the party is “orphaned,” urging...

12 hours ago

Featured

Ruto, Kindiki kick-off three day working tour in Ukambani counties

“We have said we will transform the Ukambani region, and we will do it through projects and development plans. Malice, slander, hatred, and tribalism...

12 hours ago

Capital Health

Hope for childless couples as National Assembly approve Assisted Reproductive Technology law

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – National Assembly has passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Bill, 2022, marking a historic step in regulating fertility treatment,...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KenGen pressed over unadvertised recruitment, multibillion asset transfer delay

KenGen Managing Director Alex Wachira defended the decision, saying the company faced urgent staffing needs for international drilling projects in Ethiopia and Djibouti, which...

14 hours ago