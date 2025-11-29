Govt Releases Sh5mn to Revive Kimira Irrigation Scheme, Boost Rice Production in Homa Bay

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 29 – The national government has released Sh5 million for the first phase of rehabilitating the Kimira Irrigation Scheme in Karachuonyo, Homa Bay County, marking a significant leap toward restoring rice production in the region and easing persistent challenges of low yields and unreliable water systems.

The funds, channeled through the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA), have attracted a formidable network of private-sector partners covering financing, certified seed supply, agro-technology, input support, and market access — making the initiative one of the most ambitious agricultural collaborations in the Lake Basin in recent years.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony on Friday, LBDA Managing Director Wycliffe Ochiaga said the rehabilitation works target the restoration of about three kilometers of irrigation canals, which will allow rice cultivation on 2,700 acres of farmland, directly benefiting more than 2,700 households.

Construction work begins immediately, with the first 100 acres expected to start receiving water within a week, and the full capacity projected to be operational in 30 days.

Ochiaga said the main goal is to both scale local rice production and cut dependence on imports.

“We consume twice what we are able to produce locally, which means more than half of our rice is imported,” he said.

“By expanding production here, we believe we can grow high-quality rice, create jobs for our youth, and increase household incomes.”

The initiative has drawn key private-sector partners including Greentech Hub, Syngenta, ETG, Loop, Fahari and Equity Bank, all of whom have signed a joint MoU with LBDA. The partners will supply seeds and fertilizer, offer technical support, provide credit and guarantee ready markets to farmers — ensuring full support from planting to sale.

Ochiaga said LBDA’s role is to coordinate partners while ensuring farmers’ interests remain central.

“Our mandate is to bring all actors together — financiers, technical experts and farmers — so everyone’s interests are protected.”

The first phase will engage five farmer blocks, each comprising structured farmer groups, enabling the scheme to begin rice cultivation at commercial scale. Ochiaga added that the model will later be replicated in other value chains including edible oils, livestock and rotational crops, aligning with long-term food security goals.

Greentech Hub Chief Operations Officer Hellen Orwa called the partnership a step toward reducing Kenya’s rice import bill while improving farmer profitability.

“We want to increase local rice output, and that is why we have officially launched this programme with all partners on board,” she said.

“Financial institutions like Equity, Loop and NCBA are ready to support farmers with accessible credit so that production is continuous and consistent — and we will ensure the market is available for what they produce.”

Orwa urged farmers to work cohesively and move with speed to maximize the scheme’s impact.

Farmers’ representative Samuel Odia said the rehabilitation offers renewed hope to farmers who have endured declining output over the years.

“This has been our dream — to convert this land into large-scale rice farms,” he said.

“We thank the government and partners for stepping in. This project can become a model for how public and private sectors help communities feed themselves.”

The Kimira revival is expected to improve food security, stimulate rural economies and reduce Kenya’s reliance on imported rice through a sustainable, locally driven system.