Governors Mutai, Guyo faulted for snubbing Senate over audit queries

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – The Senate County Public Accounts Committee says it is prioritizing clearing all pending backlog of County Government Audits especially those in the Financial Year 2023/24.

Members in the committee chaired by Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang said they will be holding sitting upto Christmas Day even as the Senate is slated to break for Recess on December 4.

They insisted that oversight timelines must be met and that all County Executive books for the said Financial Year shall be Examined before ushering in the New Year 2026.

The Committee castigated Kericho Governor Eric Mutai and his Isiolo Counterpart Abdi Guyo for snubbing their invitations to answer audit queries for their respective County Executives for the FY 2023/24.

The Two County Bosses who have previously survived Impeachment Motions at the Senate on a count of technicalities are now facing accusation of contempt of Parliament and being in contravention of Article 73 of the Constitution.

Article 73 of the Constitution of Kenya outlines the responsibilities of leadership, stating that the authority given to State officers is a public trust.

Key guiding principles of this leadership include discipline, commitment to serving the people, and integrity.