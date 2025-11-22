Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured

Governors Mutai, Guyo faulted for snubbing Senate over audit queries

The Two County Bosses who have previously survived Impeachment Motions at the Senate on a count of technicalities are now facing accusation of contempt of Parliament and being in contravention of Article 73 of the Constitution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – The Senate County Public Accounts Committee says it is prioritizing clearing all pending backlog of County Government Audits especially those in the Financial Year 2023/24.

Members in the committee chaired by Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang said they will be holding sitting upto Christmas Day even as the Senate is slated to break for Recess on December 4.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They insisted that oversight timelines must be met and that all County Executive books for the said Financial Year shall be Examined before ushering in the New Year 2026.

The Committee castigated Kericho Governor Eric Mutai and his Isiolo Counterpart Abdi Guyo for snubbing their invitations to answer audit queries for their respective County Executives for the FY 2023/24.

The Two County Bosses who have previously survived Impeachment Motions at the Senate on a count of technicalities are now facing accusation of contempt of Parliament and being in contravention of Article 73 of the Constitution.

Article 73 of the Constitution of Kenya outlines the responsibilities of leadership, stating that the authority given to State officers is a public trust.

Key guiding principles of this leadership include discipline, commitment to serving the people, and integrity.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Airline staff jailed for 25 years in heroin trafficking case

The court further noted that the convicts showed disregard for the severe reputational damage their actions could inflict on Kenya Airways and the Kenya...

1 hour ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Father lands life sentence for incest against daughter

The ultimate penalty of life imprisonment was deemed necessary given the brutality and the familial context of the crime.

2 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC confirms on delivery of election materials ahead of Nov 27 mini-polls

The Commission noted that this phase of deployment represents 'a major advancement in our preparedness', as IEBC teams now transition into the final pre-polling...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Oburu announces short sabbatical amid concerns over his health

The Siaya Senator confirmed he will be taking a 'short sabbatical', describing it as a personal retreat meant to allow him time to “recollect,...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

KMPDC directs mandatory registration for ambulance service and emergency care personnel

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has directed all providers of ambulance services and all emergency care personnel...

7 hours ago

Headlines

KDF undertake renovation works at Somalia’s Dhobley Airstrip

Significant component of the renovation includes the enhancement of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA), an important safety measure designed to reduce the risk...

10 hours ago

Featured

MPs critiquing govt will face uphill task in 2027, Kindiki warns

"If an MP's job is to insult the government, insult the President, insult everyone, he will not get any development," Kindiki asserted.

13 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Kindiki decries judicial rulings impeding manifesto implementation

Speaking when he presided over the Launch of The State of Judiciary​ and Administration of Justice Report 2024/2025​, Kindiki cited the numerous rulings that...

20 hours ago