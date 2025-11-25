Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DP Kithure Kindiki/FILE

Featured

Government assures voters of enhanced security measures ahead 22 By-elections on Thursday

Published

The government has beefed up security ahead of the November 27 By-election to avert attempts to disrupt the polls.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki warned anyone who will try to instigate violence in the constituency that they will face the full wrath of the law, assuring residents that the by-election will be peaceful.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during the final day of campaigns, Kindiki said the government will ensure the safety of all voters.

He said all Kenyans must exercise their right to choose their leaders without any form of threats to their lives warning of dire consequences for those who will try to cause mayhem.

The Deputy President urged the residents to turn up in large numbers and vote, the candidate who he said had a clear plan to develop their areas.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

DPP, KQ ink Anti-Trafficking Pact after Kenya Seizes 3.2 Tonnes of Narcotics in 2024/25 period

Igonga disclosed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) alone recorded over 40 arrests linked to trafficking syndicates, while more than 150 airline-related trafficking cases have...

6 hours ago

Featured

Teargas, Chaos Rock Gachagua final submission Rally in Narok as Police Disperse Crowd

The confrontation erupted just as Masikonde began addressing the crowd. As he took the microphone, teargas canisters were launched into the gathering, dispersing supporters...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s Sh5 trillion vision blurs country and 2027 campaign

President Ruto’s new Sh5 trillion vision has stirred debate, with Kenyans asking whether it’s a real development plan or a strategic 2027 campaign move.

9 hours ago

Top stories

City Hall’s Sh118B pending bills Burden Drops by Sh32B, Sakaja Tells Senators

The governor was summoned to respond to concerns over budget absorption and stalled development projects in the 2022/2023 financial year.

10 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki Vows Firm Action to Block Violence in Mbeere North By-Election

The Deputy President urged residents to turn out in large numbers and vote, appealing to them to back Mr Leo, whom he said had...

11 hours ago

DISPUTED TERRITORY

Lands Court halts eviction of Makongeni Residents and planned demolition of estate.

Justice Charles Mbogo directed the Respondents to immediately restore water and electricity, and barred them from carrying out any further evictions or demolitions pending...

12 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto Jets Out to Angola for High-Level AU–EU and Reform Summits

State House Spokesperson said the talks will focus on expanding trade and investment ties and accelerating the implementation of the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

13 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua Demands Removal of Magarini Poll Officers citing interference by IEBC Vice Chairperson

Gachagua urged the IEBC to protect officials on the ground from what he termed harassment and intimidation.

13 hours ago