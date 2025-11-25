Government assures voters of enhanced security measures ahead 22 By-elections on Thursday

The government has beefed up security ahead of the November 27 By-election to avert attempts to disrupt the polls.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki warned anyone who will try to instigate violence in the constituency that they will face the full wrath of the law, assuring residents that the by-election will be peaceful.

Speaking during the final day of campaigns, Kindiki said the government will ensure the safety of all voters.

He said all Kenyans must exercise their right to choose their leaders without any form of threats to their lives warning of dire consequences for those who will try to cause mayhem.

The Deputy President urged the residents to turn up in large numbers and vote, the candidate who he said had a clear plan to develop their areas.