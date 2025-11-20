Connect with us

Kenya

Gachagua’s dawn walks, Kindiki’s roadside excites fierce Mbeere North contest

Gachagua has been surprising residents with his early morning walks while DP Kindiki has relied on roadside rallies, which have sometimes stretched late into the night

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Government and opposition teams campaigning in Mbeere North have continued to use unorthodox means to reach voters ahead of the November 27 by-election.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua has been surprising residents with his early morning walks, which have provided a rare opportunity for meet-and-greet sessions, often ending with conversations over a cup of tea.

Kindiki, on his part, has relied on roadside rallies, which have sometimes stretched late into the night as he and Public Resources Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku seek to persuade voters to back UDA candidate Leonard Wamuthende.

On Thursday, he once again surprised motorists and small traders as he strode through Mlachake Market in Nthawa Ward to interact with miraa traders.

During his engagements, the United Opposition Alliance Co-Principal urged Muguka farmers and traders in Mbeere North to give Democratic Party candidate Newton Karish a chance in next Thursday’s by-election.

The former Deputy President emphasized that after listening to the community and understanding the challenges facing the Muguka trade, it is clear that Mbeere North needs a dedicated representative to advocate for the marketing of their produce.

He later took his door-to-door campaign to the villages of Munandari and Witwa in Nthawa Ward, where he said Karish embodies the qualities needed to champion their interests.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Kindiki held a people’s forum in Muminji Ward, where he assured residents of Mbeere North that the perennial water shortage in the area—and other parts of the country—is being addressed through a comprehensive programme worth billions of shillings.

In Mbeere North, he said, the Government has invested 1.3 billion shillings to supply clean and reliable water to residents through water reticulation from Kiambere Dam.

An additional 2 billion shillings will be sourced to ensure more households in Mbeere North and neighbouring constituencies gain access to water.

