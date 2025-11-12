Gachagua vows to proceed with 9-day Mbeere North campaign blitz despite death threats

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he will proceed with his planned 9-day tour of Mbeere North, where he is slated to lead campaigns for Newton Karish, who is the sole opposition candidate in the upcoming November 27 by-election.

In a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and IEBC Chairman Edung Ethekon, the DCP leader confirmed his whirlwind campaign tour will commence from November 16 until 24.

The announcement comes just days after a viral video emerged showing four individuals allegedly making threats against Gachagua should he tour of the constituency.

The DCP leader questioned why the four have not yet recorded statements, alleging that they are known associates of senior government officials from the region.

“Despite the evidence and information in your custody, the above persons have not been arraigned. We demand that ahead of the by-elections, the above persons must be arrested immediately, arraigned, and charged under the penal code,” part of the letter read.

Gachagua faulted Kanja over a previous pattern of inaction citing previous incidents where his public gatherings especially in Mt Kenya region have been marred by unrest.

“On the above account and given the trajectory of continued irresponsibility, omissions, and commissions in the performance of your duties under the Constitution of Kenya (2010), and other international law, you will be held personally responsible before the International Criminal Court – ICC,” Gachagua wrote.

The Mbeere North parliamentary seat fell vacant following the appointment of former MP Geoffrey Ruku as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service.