Gachagua Hails DCP’s ‘Credible Second’ in Magarini, Announces Coast Expansion Drive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised DCP candidate Stanley Karissa Kenga for what he described as an impressive performance in the Magarini by-election, framing the result as a breakthrough moment for the fledgling party in the Coast region.

In a statement Gachagua said Kenga’s results outcome though falling short of victory had surpassed expectations for a political outfit making its debut in a region traditionally dominated by older, well-established parties.

“Congratulations Hon. Stanley Karissa Kenga, our candidate in Magarini, for such a strong showing,” Gachagua said.

“For a new party DCP Party with no previous inroads in the Coast Region, a credible second is more than acceptable.”

The former deputy president said the performance had provided the party with a crucial foothold in the Coast’s competitive political landscape, signalling what he termed the beginning of a long-term presence in the region.

“This now gives an entry into the Coast Region,” he stated.

Buoyed by the Magarini tally, Gachagua announced an upcoming tour of the Coast during the holiday season, saying he intends to meet potential aspirants, recruit grassroots talent, and set up formal party offices as part of an aggressive expansion plan.

“I will be in the Coast over the holiday season to meet possible aspirants and establish party offices,” he said.

He lauded Kenga for rallying support behind a little-known political banner and for what he termed a spirited, disciplined campaign.

“Well done Stanley. We are proud of you!” Gachagua noted.