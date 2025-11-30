Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Defends Political Strength After Mbeere North Loss, Says DCP Growing and Targeting Nairobi 2027 Sweep

Gachagua insisted the loss should not be used to measure his party’s strength, arguing that DCP did not field a candidate in Mbeere North despite him leading campaigns there..

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims that his political influence has faded following the United Opposition’s defeat in the Mbeere North by-election.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the mini-polls, Gachagua insisted the loss should not be used to measure his party’s strength, arguing that DCP did not field a candidate in Mbeere North despite him leading campaigns there.

Instead, he celebrated what he termed a strong performance in the three ward polls where DCP secured victories — Kariobangi North (Nairobi), Kisa East (Kakamega), and Narok Town (Narok).

“Don’t be bothered by what happened in Mbeere North. DCP didn’t have a candidate there. We had candidates in Kariobangi North, Narok Town, and Kisa East — and we won,” he told congregants during a Thanksgiving Service at PCEA Kariobangi North.

Gachagua said his involvement in the Mbeere campaigns was merely support for the Democratic Party (DP) candidate and should not be interpreted as a personal or party defeat.

“A seven-month-old party won three out of five seats. I only went to help DP in Mbeere North. Our focus is on DCP,” he said, adding that the wins elsewhere prove the party’s growing political footprint.

The former Deputy President revealed that DCP is now strategizing for a full Nairobi takeover in 2027, buoyed by its Kariobangi North win.

He claimed to have reached a strategic arrangement with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, giving DCP priority for key Nairobi seats.

“DCP is the party for Nairobi. We have agreed that the governor, senate and women representative seats will be taken by DCP,” he announced.

The party plans to field candidates in 16 of Nairobi’s 17 constituencies, 75 out of 88 MCA wards and all three top county seats — governor, senator and woman rep.

The Mbeere North seat fell vacant after former MP Geoffrey Ruku joined Cabinet as CS for Public Services and Human Capital Development.

Opposition parties agreed to field a joint candidate — Newton Karish of DP with Gachagua leading the charge. However, Karish lost to UDA’s Leonard Muthende, who secured 15,802 votes against Karish’s 15,308, marking a narrow defeat in what had been billed as a Mt Kenya East battleground.

Despite internal criticism and external speculation, Gachagua projects confidence and momentum, positioning DCP as a rising challenger in the 2027 political landscape — with Nairobi now firmly in his crosshairs.

