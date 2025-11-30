Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Accuses Ruto, Sakaja of Orchestrating Kariobangi Church Chaos

Gachagua criticized the use of force to break up religious gatherings, saying intimidation only distances the public from the government.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of being behind the violent confrontation that erupted at PCEA Kariobangi on Sunday, claiming they deployed hired groups to disrupt the church service he was attending.

The service descended into chaos after rival factions clashed outside the church compound, prompting police to fire in the air and lob teargas to restore order.

Speaking after the service, Gachagua alleged that the confrontation was not spontaneous.

“The invasion came with stone-throwing and violence. Goons were sent to attack worshippers inside the church while women and children were present,” he claimed, further alleging that officers outside lobbed teargas into the sanctuary minutes later.

Gachagua criticized the use of force to break up religious gatherings, saying intimidation only distances the public from the government.

“The more President Ruto relies on police and goons to harass and intimidate people, the more Kenyans will drift away from him,” he said.

He referenced the recent Kariobangi North by-election outcome as evidence of eroding political support for the ruling party, noting that the UDA candidate placed fourth while the DCP candidate clinched victory.

Chaos erupted outside the PCEA Church in Kariobangi on Sunday as rival factions clashed while former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attended morning service.

According to witnesses, the scuffle quickly escalated, prompting police officers to fire in the air and lob tear gas to disperse the crowd and restore order.

The former DP stated that the loss signals a shifting political landscape ahead of 2027.

“This is just the beginning. We will win the Nairobi governorship in 2027,” he declared.

Despite the disruption, Gachagua urged his supporters to remain steadfast and resist what he termed intimidation and harassment.

