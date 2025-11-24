Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua during an interview on Citizen TV on Aug 26, 2025. Photo Credits - Citizen TV.

Featured

Gachagua Accuses IEBC Vice Chair of Meddling in Magarini By-Election demand resignation

Gachagua said he will write to IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon  today to demand action against Abdalla, whom he accuses of meddling in an election that was nullified earlier due to irregularities.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 24-Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson Fahima Araphat Abdalla of attempting to influence the upcoming Magarini Constituency by-election in Kilifi County scheduled for November 27.

Gachagua alleged that Abdalla has been unlawfully submitting names of individuals she prefers to serve as presiding officers to senior county officials, purportedly to tilt the electoral process in favour of certain candidates.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We were beginning to have hope in the IEBC, but I have received reports this morning that the vice chairperson is trying to interfere with the Magarini by-election,” he said.

“She is in a hotel where she met senior county officials and issued a list of presiding officers she wants appointed to influence the process.”

Gachagua said he will write to IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon  today to demand action against Abdalla, whom he accuses of meddling in an election that was nullified earlier due to irregularities.

“I will write to the IEBC Chaiperson with facts and will demand action.The vice chairperson needs to resign if shes only four months old and he has started taking money from politicians and seeking to meddle with the elections,”he stated.

He further claimed the vice chairperson has been intimidating other IEBC officials overseeing the poll including returning officers in a bid to compromise their neutrality.

 “This is happening despite the fact that the previous election was nullified over irregularities. I will be writing to the chairperson to explain why the vice chairperson is interfering in Magarini when no commissioner has been deployed there,”Gachagua noted.

The Former Deputy President stated failure to address the allegations urgently would further damage the commission’s already strained public image. He urged Abdalla to resign, arguing that her leadership was incompatible with the integrity required ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“If the vice chairperson can interfere with a simple by-election, how will Kenyans trust the commission to oversee a General Election? I had hoped that IEBC would use this by-election to restore public confidence” he noted.

Gachagua insisted that the November 27th by elections will act as a litmus test for the commission ahead of the 2027 general elections maintaining that Kenyans will not accept a bungled election.

“The 2027 election will be very hot and emotive and Kenyans will be very tense because they are removing a sitting president.The only way to deal with the outcome of the elections is Kenyans to be persuaded that IEBC will conduct a free and fair election,”he expressed.

The remarks come two days after Gachagua made fresh accusations that political actors were paying youths in Mbeere North to surrender their national ID cards as part of a scheme to rig the November 27 by-election there.

He further claimed that some leaders mainly allied to President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) were bribing youths to influence their choice of candidates.

“The Gen-Zs are the pillar of transformation in this country. They are the ones speaking out against wrongdoing and vowing to make Ruto a one-term president,” Gachagua said. “It will be sad if they accept money to vote against their convictions.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Ruto seeks Malaysian Firms to Bid for Road Expansion Projects

Speaking after hosting bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, President Ruto noted that Malaysia’s globally recognised expertise in infrastructure development makes its...

14 minutes ago

Capital Health

MPs, Health specialists issue grim report on counties as maternal death surge in Kenya

Speaking during a health policy forum in Nairobi titled “Legislating to Save Lives: Strengthening the Legal Framework for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health in...

47 minutes ago

Headlines

Speaker Wetang’ula allies hit back at Natembeya over ‘Shenzi and Mtu Bure’ remarks,

"I reaffirmed that the nation is watching this by-election and expressed confidence that Maunda will win, strengthening FORD–Kenya and exposing the betrayal of those...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Candidates in Thursday’s By-Election Make Final Submissions as Campaign Period Ends

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission confirmed that all logistical preparations are on track, including the distribution of ballot materials and deployment of polling...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya honours Malaysian PM Ibrahim with 19-gun salute

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been honoured with a 19-gun salute upon arrival at State House, Nairobi...

3 hours ago

Headlines

MCK warns against ‘voodoo opinion polls’ ahead of Thursday’s by-elections

According to MCK, instant polls, often conducted through quick prompts, live comments, on platforms such as X, Youtube, Tiktok, Instagram and spontaneous studio interactions,...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Malaysia PM hails Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme for providing decent homes for the poor.

The Malaysian PM made the remarks during a State Banquet held in his honour by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

7 hours ago

EAC

Uganda Invited to Buy Stake in Kenya Pipeline Company shares as Ruto Pushes Regional Integration

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23-Kenya has formally invited Uganda to acquire a significant stake in the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), in what President William Ruto...

13 hours ago