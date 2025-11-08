France hails India’s balanced approach to AI, seeks deeper collaboration

NEW DELHI, Nov 8 — France’s Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence, Anne Bouverot, has praised India’s approach to AI governance, saying New Delhi shows the “same spirit” as Paris in balancing innovation with necessary regulation while pursuing cooperation “without giving lessons.”

In an interview with ANI, Bouverot said France is eager to work with India on AI ethics, regulation and accountability, noting shared priorities around protecting citizens as technology advances.

“We’re very willing to collaborate. Nobody gives lessons to anyone. We ourselves are trying to find the right balance between innovation and regulation,” she said.

“In France, it’s very important to protect personal data and privacy — it’s part of our history. But it’s equally important to innovate and have startups grow in the AI space. This is the same spirit we see in India… to protect our citizens, children and workers.”

Bouverot highlighted ongoing engagement since the France AI Action Summit earlier this year and said she will meet start-ups and researchers during her visit. She recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour of Station F in February alongside Indian companies, and signalled strong momentum ahead of high-level exchanges.

“When President Emmanuel Macron visits India next February, we will come with a number of companies and startups so they can work together,” she said.

The remarks come as India and France deepen cooperation in emerging tech ahead of the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, to be hosted in New Delhi on 19–20 February 2026 — the first global AI summit staged in the Global South. The forum aims to move from high-level statements to tangible cooperation, strengthening existing multilateral initiatives while advancing new deliverables.

Bouverot added that 2026 will be the year of French–Indian innovation, underscoring a partnership increasingly framed around responsible AI, data protection, and scale-up support for start-ups in both countries.