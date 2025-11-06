Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero. / FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Nairobi Governor Kidero Acquitted in Sh213mn Corruption Case

Kidero was acquitted under Section 210 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has been acquitted in a Sh213 million corruption case, following a ruling by a Nairobi court that cleared him of several charges due to insufficient evidence.

Delivering the ruling, the court declared that Counts 1 to 17 had not been proven beyond reasonable doubt, and therefore Kidero and his co-accused were acquitted under Section 210 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the court ruled that four other accused had a case to answer in Counts 18 to 35 and will be placed on their defense.

“Count 1–17 all are acquitted under Section 210; count 18–35, accused persons placed on their defense,” the court ruled.

Kidero had been charged alongside several former senior county officials — among them Lilian Wanjiru Ndegwa, Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, and Gregory Mwakanongo — on multiple counts including abuse of office, dealing with suspect property, and conspiracy to commit a corruption-related offence.

According to court documents, Kidero was accused of receiving Sh14 million on August 29, 2014, and a further Sh10 million on September 11, 2014, from Lodwar Wholesalers Limited while serving as Nairobi Governor. The prosecution claimed that Kidero had reason to believe the funds were obtained through corrupt means.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had alleged that Kidero and his co-accused mismanaged county funds and benefited from irregular payments during his tenure between 2013 and 2017.

While the acquittal on the first 17 counts is a major relief for the former governor, the case will proceed as the defence prepares to respond to the remaining charges.

Kidero, who has consistently maintained his innocence, welcomed the court’s decision, saying it marked a step toward vindication after years of legal battles.

The matter will return to court at a later date for the defence hearing on the remaining counts.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kihoto Residents Sue State Over Years of Flooding, Accuse Govt of Rights Violations

The petitioners are suing on behalf of hundreds of displaced residents, accusing the govt of failing to act on repeated warnings and policy recommendations...

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bridging the Gap: From Grade 10 to Senior School Preparedness

Founded in 2001, Golden Elite now boasts five campuses and a fully-fledged junior and senior school model that mirrors global standards.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Leads Delegation to Bondo to Honour Raila Odinga

Kalonzo expressed gratitude for being in the lakeside city, where he joined locals and leaders in remembering the late opposition chief.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Makau Mutua: “No One Will Inherit Raila Odinga”

Mutua said Raila’s political legacy cannot simply be passed down or replicated overnight.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Officers Attending Promotion Interviews in Nairobi to Get Allowances — CS Murkomen

Murkomen said the move is aimed at promoting fairness and easing the financial burden on officers who are often required to travel from different...

4 hours ago

Africa

Kenya High Commission resumes normal operations in Tanzania

The Mission urged Kenyans to stay vigilant and report any security concerns or distress cases immediately to the High Commission.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Experts Urge Africa to Embrace Green Innovation in Agriculture at China–Africa Symposium

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Green innovation in agriculture took centre stage at a high-level symposium hosted by CGTN Nairobi Studio, where experts called...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

University Staff Unions End 49-Day Strike After Govt Offer

UASU Secretary-General Wasonga said the union decided to suspend the strike to allow learning to resume in all public universities.

22 hours ago