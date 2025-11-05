Connect with us

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Five Arrested for Impersonating Students During KCSE Exams: CS Ogamba

CS Ogamba confirmed the arrests on Wednesday morning while supervising the opening of the examination container at the Dagoretti Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner’s office.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya — At least five people have been arrested in Nairobi and other regions across the country for allegedly impersonating candidates in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Ogamba condemned the incidents, describing them as a “foolish act” that undermines the integrity of the national examination process and endangers the future of genuine candidates.

“This is a foolish act that threatens the credibility of our national examinations and the hard work of thousands of honest students,” the CS said.

The Education CS said the government has tightened security around examination centres to prevent cheating and impersonation. He warned that anyone caught engaging in malpractice will face severe legal action, adding that such cases will not be tolerated under his leadership.

“We will deal firmly with all offenders. Those found impersonating candidates or aiding such acts will be prosecuted without exception,” Ogamba warned.

The arrests come as the KCSE examinations, which began last week, enter a critical phase. Security has been heightened across the country, with education officials and police officers jointly overseeing the opening, distribution, and collection of exam materials to curb irregularities.

Officials from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and the Ministry of Education have reiterated that impersonation not only violates exam regulations but also threatens the credibility of Kenya’s education system.

Ogamba urged students to remain focused and trust the process, saying the government remains committed to ensuring a fair and credible examination exercise.

“The future of our learners depends on honesty and discipline. We must protect the integrity of our education system at all costs,” he emphasized.

The Ministry of Education has launched investigations to determine whether the arrested suspects are part of a wider syndicate targeting examination centres.

More than 900,000 candidates are sitting the 2025 KCSE examination nationwide, which continues under strict supervision.

