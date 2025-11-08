First Lady Rachel Ruto Commends Swift National Response to Elgeyo Marakwet Landslide

Elgeyo Marakwet, Nov 8 — First Lady Rachel Ruto has praised the swift and collective response by both the government and Kenyans in assisting victims of the Elgeyo Marakwet landslide, which has claimed 37 lives so far, with 11 people still missing.

Speaking on Saturday at Chesongoch Grounds, where she met affected families, Mrs. Ruto said the tragedy had deeply saddened the nation but also revealed the country’s compassion and unity in times of crisis.

“It is heartbreaking to learn that some families lost up to nine members,” she said. “The government will continue to stand with those affected and support them to rebuild their lives.”

The First Lady donated assorted relief supplies and pledged to support conservation and tree-planting efforts along the escarpments, noting that such initiatives are vital to prevent future disasters in areas prone to landslides.

She commended local communities for their growing commitment to environmental restoration, saying the region had made significant progress in tree planting compared to previous years.

Mrs. Ruto also lauded the prevailing peace and stability in the area, which she said would pave the way for more development. “This region was once known for banditry and cattle rustling, but peace has returned. Let us now build on that foundation,” she urged.

The First Lady was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior and National Administration), Geoffrey Ruku (Public Service), and Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport), as well as regional leaders including Governors Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Stephen Sang (Nandi), Senator William Kisang, MPs Kangogo Bowen and Adams Kipsanai, and Woman Representative Caroline Ng’elechei.

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku announced that a presidential directive will guide resettlement and long-term development programs to restore livelihoods in the landslide-hit areas.

“Resettlement will be done to restore normalcy and ensure affected families rebuild their lives with dignity,” said Mr. Ruku.

Transport CS Davis Chirchir revealed plans to redesign road networks to withstand climate-related challenges and enhance accessibility. “We will also open up new security roads across the country,” he added.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen said the government is committed to finding a lasting solution to recurring landslides and pledged continued support for victims over the next two months.

“We appreciate the unity shown by neighbouring counties in assisting victims. We don’t take it for granted,” he said, urging residents to diversify into fruit and coffee farming as part of economic resilience efforts.

Governor Wisley Rotich expressed gratitude to President William Ruto and regional governors for their quick response and collaboration.

“The county and national governments are now working together on a long-term resettlement and recovery plan,” Rotich said.

Governor Stephen Sang said the North Rift Economic Bloc (NOREB) had mobilized rapid assistance and would continue supporting affected families. “We are one community. We should always stand for one another,” he said, encouraging farmers to adopt diversified farming practices for sustainability.

MP Kangogo Bowen urged development initiatives along the Kerio Valley, while Adams Kipsanai lauded the national unity witnessed in the relief efforts.

“It is encouraging to see Kenyans rallying together to support the victims. This is the spirit that defines us,” Kipsanai noted.

The Elgeyo Marakwet landslide, triggered by heavy rains earlier in the week, has displaced dozens of families and prompted an extensive multi-agency search-and-rescue operation that remains ongoing.