Firms Celebrate Chris Kirubi's Legacy with Annual Corporate Sports Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 — Corporate firms formerly under the leadership of the late business icon Chris Kirubi came together on Saturday for the annual Chris Kirubi Sports Day, a celebration that brings employees across his business legacy together for competition, camaraderie and reflection.

Staff drawn from media, manufacturing, real estate and investment companies participated in track races, team games and other lively contests — an experience organisers say mirrors the collaborative and people-centred leadership style Kirubi was known for.

The event, now a tradition across the group, has grown into a symbol of unity for companies that once operated under Kirubi’s guidance.

Participants described the day as both a celebration and a reminder of the shared heritage and corporate values that continue to connect them.

Kirubi, regarded as one of Kenya’s most influential industrialists, built a business empire spanning multiple sectors including media, consumer products, real estate and investment.

Firms that took part in this year’s sports day include Centum Investment Company, Haco Industries Kenya, Capital Media Group, Smart, and International House Limited.

Organisers noted that the tradition not only preserves the late industrialist’s values but also embeds them into new generations of employees.

While sports may appear recreational, companies say the day serves strategic corporate value: enhancing employee morale, nurturing inter-company relationships and creating informal networking opportunities that could spark future collaboration across the group.

The event also allows new employees hired after Kirubi’s death to understand and connect with his leadership philosophies — particularly unity, ambition and shared purpose.

As the companies continue to honour his legacy, the Chris Kirubi Sports Day stands as a vibrant reminder that culture and leadership, when nurtured, outlive the leader and shape generations to come.

